"She doesn't look 45": Paris Hilton stuns in a powder pink dress

Julia P.
@parishilton / Instagram

American businesswoman Paris Hilton shared a series of photos in a completely shimmering powder pink outfit. Her appearance charmed her followers, many of whom praised her timeless style.

A sparkling powder pink look

For this series of photos taken on a rooftop overlooking Los Angeles, Paris Hilton wore a powder pink ensemble in beaded and shimmering knit. The outfit, slit up the leg, was embellished with sequined flowers in relief, a matching choker, and long glittery gloves. As for accessories, she opted for her signature butterfly sunglasses set with pink rhinestones and a crystal-embellished bag in the same shade. A head-to-toe pink look, true to her signature style.

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A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

An aesthetic true to itself

The reason this appearance was so popular is that it perfectly embodies the style that made Paris Hilton famous. Since the early 2000s, she has cultivated a "princess" aesthetic, blending candy pink, glitter, and unapologetic sophistication. It's a visual signature she has never abandoned, and one that now inspires a whole generation nostalgic for the "Y2K" look.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a flood of compliments. Besides admiring remarks about her appearance, many internet users praised her consistency. "I love that she's never changed," one comment read, referring to a style that has remained true to itself over the years.

Other comments, however, focused on her age, with remarks like, "She doesn't look 45." While these messages may be well-intentioned, they are based on a problematic idea. Under the guise of a compliment, they reduce women to their age and perpetuate the notion that being perceived as "young" remains the highest form of validation. Yet, for many, this adherence to one's identity is "what makes her so charming," far more so than her supposed ability to appear "younger than her age."

Beyond her image, Paris Hilton has established herself as a true businesswoman. A pioneer among influencers, she has built an empire, encompassing everything from perfumes to media, all while maintaining the glamorous image that made her famous. This success proves that she is much more than just a "pop icon."

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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