Accused of wearing "too much makeup," this football star responds to her haters

Highly followed on social media, Swiss international footballer Alisha Lehmann is regularly commented on for her appearance as much as for her performances. Faced with criticism that she wears "too much makeup," the Swiss player responded publicly.

Recurring comments about her appearance

Alisha Lehmann, a Swiss international and Aston Villa Women player, is one of the most followed female footballers in the world on Instagram. However, her high profile has led to a lot of online criticism, with some users arguing that she wears "too much makeup for a professional player." These comments have been widely reported in both the sports and mainstream press.

Beyond the issue of makeup, these comments reflect a broader debate about the role of image in women's sports. Unlike their male counterparts, female athletes are frequently judged not only on their performance, but also on their appearance, their clothing style, and their social media presence. In Alisha Lehmann's case, her extensive online activity—combining sports content, commercial partnerships, and more personal posts—fuels this dual perception: that of a top-level athlete and that of an influencer.

"I'm a girl and I like to wear makeup."

In an interview with talkSPORT , Alisha Lehmann directly addressed the criticism, stating, "I'm a girl and I love to wear makeup." She added that her appearance had no impact on her game and that what mattered most was her performance on the court. In other interviews, the player also explained that she wanted to remain true to herself despite external judgments.

Several observers point out that these criticisms reflect persistent stereotypes. Being well-groomed doesn't detract from a professional player's athletic abilities. On the contrary, some argue that the media attention given to figures like Alisha Lehmann helps increase the visibility of women's football and attract new audiences.

A proven sporting career

Trained in Switzerland, Alisha Lehmann played for several European clubs before joining the English league. She has played for Aston Villa and regularly represents the Swiss national team. Her social media presence – with several million followers – makes her one of the most high-profile figures in women's football today.

She has already addressed the pressure from social media, reiterating that she remains primarily focused on her sporting career. Her performances at both club and national team level demonstrate her commitment on the field, regardless of any judgments made about her appearance.

A revealing controversy

The criticism she faces illustrates a broader debate about the expectations placed on female athletes. Unlike male players, women in sports are often judged on both their performance and their appearance. This dual expectation, rarely expressed so insistently with regard to men, reflects stereotypes that remain deeply ingrained in the collective imagination.

In Alisha Lehmann's case, this pressure is amplified by her Instagram following and the significant media exposure she receives, particularly due to her time at Aston Villa Women. Her online presence, where she shares both football-related moments and more personal aspects of her life, blurs the line between athletic performance and public image in the eyes of some.

By publicly responding to criticism, the player asserts her right to reconcile personal expression with the demands of athletic performance. She reminds everyone that being a professional athlete does not mean relinquishing one's identity or self-presentation. This stance contributes to a broader shift in attitudes, in which female athletes are demanding greater freedom in managing their image, without compromising their performance on the field.

Ultimately, accused of wearing "too much makeup" to play football, Alisha Lehmann chose to respond clearly: her appearance defines neither her talent nor her commitment. A reminder that performance and individual freedom are not incompatible – even under the constant scrutiny of social media.