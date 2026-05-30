This American actress from Euphoria responds to criticism about her face

American actress Chloe Cherry, who rose to fame in the series "Euphoria," is tired of comments about her appearance. She has decided to respond, denouncing a "real obsession with her face."

A "social experiment" in the face of criticism

In a video interview with a British women's magazine , Chloe Cherry addressed the flood of criticism directed at her lips since her appearance in the second season of the series Euphoria. "Everyone was saying, 'Oh my God, your lips are huge!' And I was thinking, 'Well, that's my face,'" she recounted. For the actress, this avalanche of reactions took on the air of a "social experiment," revealing how people judge someone who chooses to alter their own body. "People care way too much about what other people do with their own faces," she asserted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Cherry (@perfect_angelgirl)

Lips that have gone viral since "Euphoria"

Ever since she played Faye in the hit HBO series, Chloe Cherry's appearance has been under intense scrutiny. Her arrival in season 2 propelled her to fame, but also triggered a deluge of memes and comments about her full lips. As early as 2022, she confided to Variety her astonishment at the scale of the phenomenon: the number of headlines and publications devoted to her mouth seemed simply "surreal" to her.

A clear and honest approach to her alterations

Far from hiding, Chloe Cherry fully embraces her choices. "Obviously, I get lip fillers," she explained in a beauty video for Vogue. She even admits to having had them done so often that she no longer needs numbing cream. "It's my thing," she summarizes. Chloe Cherry acknowledges that she initially used Botox and fillers because she didn't like her face, before it became "a habit." With humor, she jokes about her forehead, which she believes she's had so much work done that the muscle has "atrophied." Despite this, she says she's "happy with the result."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Cherry (@perfect_angelgirl)

A debate on the freedom to control one's own body

Beyond her personal experience, Chloe Cherry's statement highlights a crucial social issue: everyone's right to control their own appearance without judgment. By refusing to justify herself, Chloe Cherry reminds us of a truth often forgotten online: her face belongs to her alone. This message of autonomy resonates deeply at a time when women's appearances are more than ever commented on, dissected, and criticized on social media.

By directly addressing the criticism, Chloe Cherry transforms a recurring controversy into a plea for individual freedom. She sends a clear message: what a person decides to do with their own body is their own business.