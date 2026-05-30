Between paddleboarding and yachting, Amy Schumer shares her vacation with her son

Anaëlle G.
@amyschumer / Instagram

Summer has officially begun for Amy Schumer. The American stand-up comedian, actress, and screenwriter shared pictures of her sunny yacht getaway, including paddleboarding, jet skiing, and quality time with her son, Gene.

A sunny holiday on a yacht

Amy Schumer gave her followers a glimpse of her dream vacation through a series of photos posted on Instagram. She appears radiant in a vibrant red one-piece swimsuit, topped with a large straw hat, balancing on a paddleboard in the middle of deep blue water. True to her sharp wit, she didn't limit herself to "demure" poses: in another shot, perched on a jet ski wearing a black helmet and life jacket, she sticks her tongue out and playfully gives the camera the middle finger. A unique way for her to celebrate the arrival of summer.

A touching bond with his son Gene

Beyond the fun, this trip was above all an opportunity to share precious moments as a family. In one of the most heartwarming photos, Amy Schumer is piloting a jet ski with her 7-year-old son, Gene, riding behind her. The little boy, whose face has been masked to protect his privacy, is wearing a blue helmet, life jacket, and wetsuit.

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A stay in the style of "White Lotus", humorous version

The rest of the album reveals a picture-postcard setting, worthy of the "White Lotus" series – but always tinged with Amy Schumer's characteristic self-deprecation. Comfortably settled on the yacht in a very "quiet luxury" brown and white silk ensemble, she playfully grimaces while Gene's small hand gently pushes her face away.

In another photo, she strikes a pose, feigning drama and gazing into the distance, accessorized with a straw hat, sunglasses, and a red fan bearing the word "air conditioning." Amy Schumer also enjoyed this trip in the company of friends.

Between water sports and bursts of laughter, Amy Schumer enjoys a vacation that reflects her personality: sunny, carefree, and full of tenderness. This summer break proves that she knows better than anyone how to blend relaxation, self-deprecation, and family bonding.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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