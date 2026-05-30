With her metallic ballet flats, Emma Roberts confirms the return of this trend.

The ballerina flat isn't finished yet. At a fashion event in New York, American actress and producer Emma Roberts reinvented this iconic shoe with a silver metallic pair, confirming the trend's strong comeback this summer 2026.

Metallic ballet flats that cause a sensation

Emma Roberts recently attended a fashion show in New York's SoHo neighborhood, where she made a striking impression with her footwear. She opted for a pair of silver patent leather metallic ballet flats, enhanced by a clever criss-cross strap design reminiscent of Mary Jane shoes. The style also stood out for its rounded toe and high vamp, which provides more coverage on top of the foot—a very on-trend detail.

A complete and colorful fashion look

The rest of the outfit was equally chic. Emma Roberts wore a colorful, travel-themed printed skirt paired with a long-sleeved, ribbed top in a bright cerulean blue. Her hair was styled in long, flowing blonde waves, and she completed the look with a small beige bag. The playful skirt perfectly complemented the understated elegance of the top and accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

The ballerina flat, a key trend for summer 2026

With this choice, Emma Roberts confirms a trend that shows no signs of slowing down: the major comeback of the ballet flat. As summer 2026 approaches, the flat shoe is becoming ubiquitous, worn by numerous celebrities.

Spanish singer-songwriter, musician, producer, and actress Rosalía recently adopted it in a ruched version, while British singer-songwriter, musician, and actor Harry Styles has added it to his repertoire for ceremonies and television appearances. Proof that the ballerina flat, long relegated to the "demure" category, is reinventing itself: available in metallic versions, with straps, or even with a high vamp, it is now asserting itself as a true fashion statement in its own right.

By opting for metallic ballet flats that are as original as they are elegant, Emma Roberts has created one of the most inspiring looks of the moment—and confirms that flat shoes have definitively reclaimed their place in fashion. It's an easy trend to adopt, and one that promises to be our go-to shoe all summer long.