At 32, Camila Mendes celebrates her birthday with a summery look

American actress and producer Camila Mendes celebrated her birthday in the sunshine. To mark her 32nd birthday, she shared a photo on Instagram taken at her party. All smiles, with a cake in each hand, she charmed her followers with this joyful snapshot.

A delicious and sunny birthday

In this photo, Camila Mendes poses outdoors at a sun-drenched party. "A brigadeiro in one hand, a cupcake in the other. 32 is off to a great start!" she playfully captioned the picture. A sweet nod—the brigadeiro being a famous Brazilian sweet, a nod to her heritage—that sets the tone for this celebration of conviviality and pleasure. In the background, a table laden with pastries completes the festive scene.

A natural, summery look

Style-wise, Camila Mendes opted for a relaxed, summery look. She wore a spaghetti-strap top with a delicate floral print on a yellow background, paired with a denim skirt adorned with shimmering patterns. Sunglasses perched on top of her head and a short bob completed this sun-kissed, effortless look. A natural and radiant style, perfectly suited to the summery atmosphere of the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes)

Fans turned out in force

Unsurprisingly, this birthday post sparked a wave of reactions. In the comments, internet users showered her with compliments and well wishes, praising both her good humor and her summery look. This confirms the affection her fans have for her, appreciating these more personal moments she chooses to share.

With this birthday photo, Camila Mendes celebrated her 32nd birthday with gusto and good cheer. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans, many of whom wished her a happy birthday.