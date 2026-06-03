In a pink feathered dress, actress Chase Infiniti turned heads on the red carpet.

American actress Chase Infiniti made a splash on the red carpet at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards in New York. Dressed in a pink gown adorned with feathers, she turned heads at the ceremony celebrating the best in television. Her striking appearance was complemented by a prestigious award.

A spectacular pink dress

For the occasion, Chase Infiniti opted for a long, flowing, powder-pink gown with a vaporous train that stretched across the red carpet. The most striking piece was a feather stole in the same shade of pink, wrapped around her arms and adding a dramatic touch to the overall look. The actress wore her hair naturally curly and chose understated jewelry for a result that was both romantic and theatrical. This look contrasted sharply with the more subdued outfits worn by many others that evening.

chase infiniti at the 2026 gotham television awards 🩷 pic.twitter.com/EE7WGZZyyY — 󠁯best of chase infiniti (@chasesinfiniti) June 1, 2026

A doubly successful evening

Beyond the style, this appearance will be remembered for a significant achievement. Chase Infiniti won the award for best actress in a drama series for her role in "The Testaments," the Hulu series adapted from Margaret Atwood's novel, a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale." This distinction confirms her meteoric rise in the television industry.

A rising star in fashion and film

Chase Infiniti has established herself as one of the new faces to watch. Discovered in particular through the film "One Battle After Another," she has made numerous striking appearances on the red carpet and was recently named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago, she now combines critical acclaim with the status of an emerging fashion icon.

Between a pink feathered dress and an acting award, Chase Infiniti had a truly special evening at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards. The actress confirms that she is among the rising talents to watch closely, both for her choice of roles and for her bold risk-taking on the red carpet.

