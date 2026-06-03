In a pink feathered dress, actress Chase Infiniti turned heads on the red carpet.

Léa Michel
@chaseinfiniti / Instagram

American actress Chase Infiniti made a splash on the red carpet at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards in New York. Dressed in a pink gown adorned with feathers, she turned heads at the ceremony celebrating the best in television. Her striking appearance was complemented by a prestigious award.

A spectacular pink dress

For the occasion, Chase Infiniti opted for a long, flowing, powder-pink gown with a vaporous train that stretched across the red carpet. The most striking piece was a feather stole in the same shade of pink, wrapped around her arms and adding a dramatic touch to the overall look. The actress wore her hair naturally curly and chose understated jewelry for a result that was both romantic and theatrical. This look contrasted sharply with the more subdued outfits worn by many others that evening.

A doubly successful evening

Beyond the style, this appearance will be remembered for a significant achievement. Chase Infiniti won the award for best actress in a drama series for her role in "The Testaments," the Hulu series adapted from Margaret Atwood's novel, a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale." This distinction confirms her meteoric rise in the television industry.

A rising star in fashion and film

Chase Infiniti has established herself as one of the new faces to watch. Discovered in particular through the film "One Battle After Another," she has made numerous striking appearances on the red carpet and was recently named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago, she now combines critical acclaim with the status of an emerging fashion icon.

Between a pink feathered dress and an acting award, Chase Infiniti had a truly special evening at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards. The actress confirms that she is among the rising talents to watch closely, both for her choice of roles and for her bold risk-taking on the red carpet.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Claudia Schiffer poses alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a photo that is causing a stir
Article suivant
At 49, Kerry Washington shines in a spectacular gold look

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In a sophisticated look, Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance in New York

While in New York to promote the film "Office Romance," American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez opted for...

"Elegance has no age limit": at 68, Michelle Pfeiffer captivates in a refined white dress

American actress Michelle Pfeiffer caused a sensation on the red carpet at the 2026 Gotham Television Awards in...

At 49, Kerry Washington shines in a spectacular gold look

At the 2026 Gotham TV Awards in New York, American actress, producer, and director Kerry Washington lit up...

Claudia Schiffer poses alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a photo that is causing a stir

It was Claudia Schiffer herself who brought this photograph back into the spotlight. By sharing a picture of...

To celebrate her 28th wedding anniversary, Cindy Crawford shared a photo that touched her fans.

American supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, American businessman Rande Gerber, are celebrating nearly three decades of marriage....

Six months pregnant, this model walks the runway in beachwear and surprises internet users

Should you put everything on hold when you're expecting a baby? Katie Austin answered in her own way....