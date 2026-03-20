By the pool, this basketball player impresses with her "defined abs"

American basketball player Cameron Brink impresses internet users poolside with her "sculpted abs", enjoying the LA heatwave after her bachelorette party.

Selfies that are causing a sensation on social media

On March 19, 2026, Cameron Brink, center for the Los Angeles Sparks and Breeze BC in the Unrivaled league, shared a series of poolside photos. Bathed in California sunshine, her minimalist outfit and toned abs certainly caught the attention of her followers. The caption simply read, "Missed LA ❤️‍🔥," a reference to the record-breaking heat wave gripping the region.

Beyond the photos themselves, it's the online reaction that's truly captivating. On social media, comments have poured in, ranging from admiration to enthusiasm. Many users praise her "impressive physique," some even mentioning "impeccable athleticism," while others highlight her "ease in front of the camera" and "natural charisma." Amidst compliments, enthusiastic emojis, and admiring messages, one thing is clear: these images have made a lasting impression and fully reflect the general sentiment of fans, who have been largely won over by this post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam (@camerolbrink22)

Triumphant return after her bachelorette party

Fresh from her bachelorette weekend at the Resort at Pelican Hill (Newport Beach), where she celebrated her upcoming nuptials with Ben Felter – a computer science student – (wedding planned for November 14, 2026 in Palo Alto), Cameron is enjoying LA. Among her friends: basketball player Brooke Demetre, volleyball player Sydel Curry Lee, and volleyball player Callie Rivers Curry. Friends commented: "Bomb abs!"

In summary, this post-vacation glow – beach, waves – of American basketball player Cameron Brink confirms her status as a sport & fashion icon, away from the courts due to wedding preparations.