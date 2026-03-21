After announcing her cancer diagnosis, this American actress chose to show the reality of her body.

Fabienne Ba.
@_nicole_eggert / Instagram

After several months battling cancer, American actress Nicole Elizabeth Eggert chose to reveal a reality that is often hidden from view. She shared images of her body marked by cancer treatments, in a gesture that was both personal and public. Through this public statement, she is contributing to a movement for transparency regarding cancer and its physical consequences.

A journey marked by illness

Known for her role in the series "Baywatch," Nicole Eggert revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer, a rare form called cribriform carcinoma. In interviews , she explained that she had experienced significant pain before the diagnosis, as well as intense anxiety related to the presence of the tumor. As she confided at the time, this period was marked by a sense of urgency and helplessness in the face of the disease, an experience shared by many patients.

Two years after her diagnosis, the actress announced she had undergone a total hysterectomy after tests revealed early signs of a possible new cancer. This procedure, which involves removing the uterus and sometimes other reproductive organs, may be recommended in certain cases to reduce the risk of gynecological cancers, such as those of the ovary, uterus, or cervix. Nicole Eggert stated that she was grateful to her doctors for their vigilance, emphasizing the importance of medical follow-up during this type of journey.

Showing one's body without a filter

On her social media, the actress recently chose to post a photo showing the scars left by her surgery. A powerful gesture that breaks with the usual representations of women's bodies in the public sphere. In the caption, she evokes the choice between giving in to fear or moving forward with courage in the face of uncertainty. This widely shared message has generated numerous reactions of support. This approach is part of a broader movement where some public figures choose to show the physical realities linked to illness, without sugarcoating them.

A committed perspective on the cancer experience

Since announcing her illness, Nicole Eggert has regularly shared the different stages of her journey: chemotherapy, hair loss, mastectomy, and breast reconstruction. She notably posted a video of herself shaving her head before starting treatment, accompanied by her daughter. This moment became a symbol of resilience for many online. The actress also addressed a rarely discussed aspect: the waiting period between treatments, which she described as a particularly difficult time, marked by uncertainty.

By sharing images of her body after cancer, Nicole Eggert makes a choice that is both intimate and committed. Her testimony sheds light on the physical and emotional realities of cancer, far removed from idealized images. Through this act of speaking out, she contributes to a better understanding of the disease and opens a space for dialogue, where vulnerability and courage coexist.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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