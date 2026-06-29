In the stands, this Portuguese model supports her country through photos that are generating reactions.

Léa Michel
@sarasampaio / Instagram

Sara Sampaio proudly displayed her national team colors. The Portuguese model took to the stands at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to support her team, Portugal. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos accompanied by a humorous caption – “Put me on the pitch, coach!” – which certainly got a reaction from her followers.

A personalized Portugal jersey

For the occasion, Sara Sampaio donned the full fan outfit. The model wore a Portuguese national team jersey, personalized with her name – “Sara Sampaio” printed on the back – which she paired with jeans. All smiles, she radiated infectious enthusiasm, proud to support her country. A look that was both simple and radiant, perfectly in keeping with the spirit of match day.

A passionate supporter

Beyond her outfit, it's her enthusiasm that truly shines through. "Put me on the pitch, coach! Vamos!" Sara Sampaio captioned the photo, with a touch of self-deprecation, clearly expressing her desire to experience the excitement alongside the Seleção. Originally from Portugal, she has never hidden her attachment to her country, which she fervently supports during major tournaments. This appearance in the stands is yet another example of that.

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A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio)

Photos that are causing a stir

Unsurprisingly, this post sparked a wave of reactions. In the comments, internet users praised Sara Sampaio's energy and good humor, as well as her fan-like appearance. Many enjoyed seeing her cheering on her team in a festive atmosphere. This only confirms Sara Sampaio's popularity, as she has millions of followers.

With these photos from the stands, Sara Sampaio proved she was one of Portugal's most fervent supporters. Between her personalized jersey, her good humor, and her knowing winks, she charmed her fans, confirming that the atmosphere in the stands is also part of the spectacle.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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