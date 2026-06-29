The partner of a Portuguese player and her twin sister are attracting all the attention in the stands.

During a Portugal match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, two fans found themselves unwittingly in the spotlight. Filmed in the stands, these twin sisters quickly went viral on social media. And for good reason: one of them, Matilde Neiva, is none other than the partner of Portuguese player Francisco Conceição.

Two twin sisters who are causing a buzz

The scene unfolded during Portugal's final group stage match against Colombia. Seated in the stands, wearing the Portuguese national team jersey, the twin sisters were captured on camera. Their striking resemblance, as well as their highly expressive reactions—particularly during a missed opportunity by the Portuguese team—did not go unnoticed online. On social media, many wondered about the identity of these two fans, flooding social media with admiring messages.

Francisco Conceição's companion

It didn't take long for the mystery to be solved. One of the twins, Matilde Neiva, is indeed the partner of Francisco Conceição, winger for the Portuguese national team. The couple, very private about their personal life, have reportedly been together since 2023. The player, son of coach Sérgio Conceição, notably joined Juventus last season. His twin sister, Maria, was by his side that evening.

A phenomenon specific to competition

This sequence illustrates, once again, a now well-established phenomenon: during major competitions, attention is no longer confined to the pitch. Players' partners, celebrities, or ordinary fans become, for the duration of a filmed reaction, figures followed and commented on. The FIFA World Cup 2026™, watched by billions of viewers, provides an ideal platform for these spontaneous moments, which are a boon for social media.

In just a few seconds on screen, Matilde Neiva and her twin sister made a lasting impression, proving that the atmosphere in the stands is also part of the spectacle. Between their support for the Portuguese team and their twin sisterly bond, the two sisters unintentionally provided one of the most shared images of the evening.