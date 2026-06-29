"Think before you write": NFL player's wife denounces hateful comments

Behind every athlete are loved ones who also read the comments. This is the message that Mindy Armstead, a psychiatrist and wife of NFL player Arik Armstead, wanted to convey. In an interview with People magazine, she denounced the hateful comments that players and their families receive, calling for more humanity. Her motto: "Think before you write."

A call for empathy

For Mindy Armstead, the conclusion is undeniable. "I would like people to realize that what they see on social media represents only 1% of who these men are," she explains. She reiterates an often-forgotten truth: behind the gamers are "human beings, with families who also read these messages… children who could read them." It's a plea for everyone to consider the impact of their words before posting them.

Increasingly aggressive comments

The wife of American football player Arik Armstead has also observed a worrying decline. According to her, the comments have become "much more aggressive in recent years," a phenomenon she attributes in particular to the rise of sports betting. "It can ruin their day, and their loved ones read them too," she emphasizes, urging the public to see the players "as human beings, not just larger-than-life characters." "Believe me, they're doing their best," she insists.

A commitment to mental health

Mindy Armstead also wages this battle professionally. A psychiatrist, she has made it her mission to break the taboos surrounding mental health, particularly among athletes. This cause resonates with her personal experience, at the intersection of her profession and family life. Through her words, she aims to reduce the stigma that still surrounds these issues and remind everyone that athletes are not immune to psychological suffering.

A story that began on social media

A mother of several children, she has shared her life with her husband for about ten years. Their story began on social media, before evolving into a long-distance relationship, and then marriage. This journey lends even more weight to her call for a more compassionate use of these platforms.

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Through this testimony, Mindy Armstead reminds us of a crucial truth: behind the screens, there are human beings. By calling for greater empathy and restraint, she invites everyone to reflect on the impact of their words. A universal message that extends far beyond the realm of sports.