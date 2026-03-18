Pregnant, this actress turns heads in a green dress alongside Margot Robbie.

Pregnant Australian actress and model Samara Weaving turned heads at the premiere of "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" in a green dress that proudly showcased her baby bump.

A boldly cut green dress

For this screening on March 16, 2026, Samara Weaving graced the stage in a pistachio green bodycon dress with a square neckline, adorned with a striking square cutout at the midriff that confidently displayed her baby bump. This creation accentuated her expectant mother's curves with elegant assurance, proving that motherhood can sometimes be synonymous with fashion boldness. The soft, contemporary shade of green flattered her complexion and illuminated her figure.

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Chic accessories and a "glowy" makeup look

Samara completed her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps, a pearl necklace, matching drop earrings, and a discreet diamond ring. Later, she added a chocolate brown trench coat for an effortlessly chic look. Her blonde hair, styled in a sophisticated updo with face-framing strands, complemented her luminous makeup: rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips, graphic eyeliner, and bright red nails.

Margot Robbie, the loyal friend with a "boho" style

The event brought together two Australian stars: actress and producer Margot Robbie, who came to support her friend, dressed in a bohemian ensemble of a caramel leather jacket over a sleeveless black bubble dress, black cowboy boots, and relaxed vintage vibes. The two friends, radiant side by side, embodied a charming duo, blending pregnancy with effortless coolness.

Maternity fashion: Samara is revolutionizing the genre

Samara Weaving is known for her daring maternity looks – such as her recent ripped black crop top – rejecting conservative styles to celebrate her baby bump as the ultimate fashion accessory. Her stylist, Jordan Dorso, excels at transforming motherhood into a haute couture fashion show.

With this green dress featuring a cutout at the midriff, Samara Weaving reinvents motherhood, proving that pregnancy can indeed be synonymous with the red carpet. A style that inspires and liberates expectant mothers.