Pregnant, this model looks radiant in the stands at the World Cup.

A mother-to-be made a surprise appearance in the stands at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ (June 11 to July 19). Hungarian model and actress Barbara Palvin, pregnant with her first child, shared a series of photos on Instagram taken during a match in the United States. Clearly overjoyed, she proudly displayed her baby bump in an elegant and radiant black outfit.

A black look that beautifully accentuates her baby bump

For this outing, Barbara Palvin opted for an all-black outfit. She wore a long-sleeved, ruched top with a cutout at the front that revealed her baby bump, paired with a long, flowing skirt. Large sunglasses with tinted lenses and a deliberately messy bun completed this relaxed, summery look. Far from hiding her pregnancy, Barbara Palvin chose instead to highlight it, celebrating this moment with natural ease.

A radiant mother-to-be

Beyond her outfit, it was Barbara Palvin's energy that truly captivated everyone. In the photos, she's seen smiling, arms raised, clearly enjoying the moment. A contagious joy, perfectly illustrating the famous "pregnancy glow," that radiance often attributed to expectant mothers. By sharing these images, Barbara Palvin offered her followers a spontaneous and luminous glimpse into her pregnancy.

Alongside her husband Dylan Sprouse

This appearance comes just weeks after the much-discussed announcement of her pregnancy. It was at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival that Barbara Palvin and her husband, Italian-American actor Dylan Sprouse, revealed they were expecting their first child, due at the end of the summer. The couple, married since 2023, attended the competition match together, sharing this festive moment side by side. A happy interlude, just weeks before the arrival of their baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin)

A top model

Discovered at a very young age, Barbara Palvin has established herself as one of the most prominent models of her generation. A regular on the catwalk and in international campaigns, she is now embarking on a new chapter in her life, balancing her career and motherhood. It's a phase she seems to be experiencing with serenity and happiness, as evidenced by her appearance at one of the matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

With her all-black outfit and radiant smile, Barbara Palvin delivered one of the most heartwarming appearances of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Proudly displaying her baby bump, the expectant mother proved that elegance and pregnancy go hand in hand. A sweet moment that delighted her fans.