Pregnant, this model looks radiant in the stands at the World Cup.

Léa Michel
@realbarbarapalvin / Instagram

A mother-to-be made a surprise appearance in the stands at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ (June 11 to July 19). Hungarian model and actress Barbara Palvin, pregnant with her first child, shared a series of photos on Instagram taken during a match in the United States. Clearly overjoyed, she proudly displayed her baby bump in an elegant and radiant black outfit.

A black look that beautifully accentuates her baby bump

For this outing, Barbara Palvin opted for an all-black outfit. She wore a long-sleeved, ruched top with a cutout at the front that revealed her baby bump, paired with a long, flowing skirt. Large sunglasses with tinted lenses and a deliberately messy bun completed this relaxed, summery look. Far from hiding her pregnancy, Barbara Palvin chose instead to highlight it, celebrating this moment with natural ease.

A radiant mother-to-be

Beyond her outfit, it was Barbara Palvin's energy that truly captivated everyone. In the photos, she's seen smiling, arms raised, clearly enjoying the moment. A contagious joy, perfectly illustrating the famous "pregnancy glow," that radiance often attributed to expectant mothers. By sharing these images, Barbara Palvin offered her followers a spontaneous and luminous glimpse into her pregnancy.

Alongside her husband Dylan Sprouse

This appearance comes just weeks after the much-discussed announcement of her pregnancy. It was at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival that Barbara Palvin and her husband, Italian-American actor Dylan Sprouse, revealed they were expecting their first child, due at the end of the summer. The couple, married since 2023, attended the competition match together, sharing this festive moment side by side. A happy interlude, just weeks before the arrival of their baby.

A top model

Discovered at a very young age, Barbara Palvin has established herself as one of the most prominent models of her generation. A regular on the catwalk and in international campaigns, she is now embarking on a new chapter in her life, balancing her career and motherhood. It's a phase she seems to be experiencing with serenity and happiness, as evidenced by her appearance at one of the matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

With her all-black outfit and radiant smile, Barbara Palvin delivered one of the most heartwarming appearances of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Proudly displaying her baby bump, the expectant mother proved that elegance and pregnancy go hand in hand. A sweet moment that delighted her fans.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Sofia Vergara makes a sensation in a vintage strapless dress
Article suivant
The appearance of these two female fans during the World Cup has sparked numerous comments.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

The appearance of these two female fans during the World Cup has sparked numerous comments.

They didn't score a goal, but they still caused a sensation. Two French content creators, Andie Ella (@andie_ella)...

Sofia Vergara makes a sensation in a vintage strapless dress

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and TV host Sofia Vergara has once again set Instagram ablaze. She shared a...

In an all-black outfit, Megan Fox makes a striking appearance

American actress and model Megan Fox shared a series of photos on Instagram in an all-black ensemble, embracing...

Shakira reveals why the World Cup changed her life far beyond music

For Shakira, the World Cup is much more than just a stage. In an interview withPeople magazine, the...

Brazil supporter Adriana Lima attracts attention in the stands

Proud of her heritage, Brazilian model Adriana Lima made sure to support Brazil for the 2026 World Cup....

In a white satin dress, this British model opts for minimalist elegance.

When it comes to understated elegance, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the epitome of style. The British model and actress...