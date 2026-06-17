The appearance of these two female fans during the World Cup has sparked numerous comments.

Anaëlle G.
@andie_ella / Instagram

They didn't score a goal, but they still caused a sensation. Two French content creators, Andie Ella (@andie_ella) and Maya Borsali (@mayadorable), spotted in the stands at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, sparked a flurry of comments on social media.

Two female supporters of the French national team stood out.

Having come to cheer on the French national team at an American stadium, the two young women shared several photos of their day. Dressed in the French team's blue jersey and proudly waving a tricolor flag, Andie Ella (@andie_ella) and Maya Borsali (@mayadorable) displayed infectious enthusiasm. Between smiling selfies and playful poses, their post quickly attracted attention, far beyond their usual circle of followers.

The hype was so intense in part because Andie Ella is a French content creator with hundreds of thousands of followers. Her presence at the World Cup, alongside fellow content creator Maya Borsali (@mayadorable), only amplified the reach of her post.

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A post shared by Andie Ella (@andie_ella)

A flood of admiring comments

Reactions quickly multiplied under the photos. "It's amazing to be so beautiful," "The freshest fans" : internet users showered her with praise, applauding both their looks and their energy. A demonstration of how a simple appearance in the stands can, in the age of social media, become a true viral phenomenon.

A phenomenon specific to competition

This sequence illustrates a now well-established trend: during major competitions, attention is no longer confined to the field. Celebrities, influencers, and anonymous fans become, for the duration of a photo, figures followed and commented on. The World Cup, watched by billions of viewers, provides an ideal platform for these moments.

In just a few photos, Andie Ella (@andie_ella) and Maya Borsali (@mayadorable) proved that the atmosphere in the stands is also part of the spectacle. Between their fervent support for Les Bleus and their shared good humor, the two fans made a lasting impression – and confirmed that, sometimes, the passion is as much in the stands as on the pitch.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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