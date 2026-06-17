Sofia Vergara makes a sensation in a vintage strapless dress

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and TV host Sofia Vergara has once again set Instagram ablaze. She shared a carousel of images in which she poses, radiant, wearing a strapless orange corset dress with decidedly vintage accents.

An orange strapless corset dress at the center of attention

Sofia Vergara treated herself to a full-blown fashion shoot for a close friend's birthday. On her Instagram account, the actress posted a series of photos, shared with her millions of followers. In the photos, she poses arm in arm with her friend, wearing a variety of outfits. Among all the outfits shared, one piece in particular caught everyone's eye: a strapless orange corset dress, whose fitted cut evokes the structured silhouettes of vintage clothing.

The corset-style top precisely sculpts the bust, while the printed skirt adds movement and originality to the overall look. This combination of a fitted upper section and a more flowing lower section creates a particularly successful visual balance, reminiscent of the chic dresses of the 1950s.

A masterful use of retro inspiration

The structured corset and strapless cut are a direct nod to the golden age of American cinema, when evening gowns accentuated the figure with highly architectural silhouettes. By adopting this piece, Sofia Vergara draws on a tried-and-tested stylistic repertoire, which she brilliantly adapts to a contemporary aesthetic. The printed skirt perfectly balances the overall look: a flawlessly executed vintage interpretation that exemplifies the star's impeccable sense of style.

Gold accessories to complete the look

To complement this vibrant orange dress, Sofia Vergara opted for gold accessories. Several gold bracelets adorned her wrists, while her fingers were embellished with matching rings. This choice of jewelry, both understated and striking, enhances the warmth of the orange without overpowering it. The gold, in its luminous sheen, perfectly harmonizes with the sunny tones of the outfit and confirms Sofia Vergara's masterful sense of style.

Several memorable outfits in the same series

While the orange corset dress garnered the most attention, it wasn't the only noteworthy piece in the carousel. Sofia Vergara's followers also saw her in a yellow and orange dress, a long, bright blue gown, another corset dress (this time in black), and a printed, off-the-shoulder outfit. This variety of pieces highlights Sofia Vergara's eclectic style and her penchant for bold silhouettes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

A post that sparked a flurry of comments

As with every stylish appearance, Sofia Vergara sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions on Instagram. The orange corset dress particularly captivated her followers, who flooded her comments with admiration. Many described her as "beautiful," while others paid tribute to her with a now-classic social media phrase: "MOTHER AND MOTHER," an expression of fascination used by her community to celebrate her most memorable appearances.

With her strapless orange corset dress boasting vintage touches, Sofia Vergara made another striking appearance. She delivered a look that was both radiant and sophisticated. A demonstration of style that served as a reminder, if one were needed, that she is one of the most followed figures in the fashion world.