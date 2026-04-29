Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs and reignites a Y2K trend

Jennifer Lopez doesn't need a red carpet to attract attention. A simple workout session accompanied by a few selfies posted on Instagram was enough to set social media ablaze - and bring back into the spotlight a trend from the 2000s that we thought was forgotten.

The Sunday carousel that set the internet on fire

Jennifer Lopez posted a carousel of photos taken during a workout on Instagram, set to Justin Bieber's song "Yukon." She's seen posing in front of a mirror from various angles, highlighting her toned abs. The post immediately generated thousands of enthusiastic reactions: "You're perfect, goddess!!!" , "Aging like the finest wine" , "Those abs are all I want."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The Y2K detail that's reviving the trend

Her look didn't go unnoticed. Jennifer Lopez wore a long-sleeved, plunging white waffle-knit micro crop top with a hem that stopped just above her ribs, layered over a black sports bra. But it was the bottoms that made all the difference: black leggings rolled up to create a low waist—a technique characteristic of the 2000s. This simple detail, this roll at the waistband, was enough to anchor the look in the Y2K aesthetic that dominates the trends of 2026.

A post that continues the theme of a very active spring

These selfies come just days after Jennifer Lopez's first appearance at Coachella, where she made a surprise entrance on the Quasar Stage during David Guetta's set to perform her new single "Save Me Tonight." For the occasion, she wore a shimmering silver jumpsuit by The Blonds with a Julien McDonald feather jacket. From the festival to the gym mirror, the energy is the same.

A fitness signature that has become a trademark

Jennifer Lopez has long cultivated an image associated with physical discipline, which she regularly shares on her social media. Her fitness-related posts have become a recurring feature on Instagram, blending motivation, style, and everyday moments. The low-rise leggings with rolled-up hems are no coincidence: they evoke the Y2K aesthetic she helped popularize in the 2000s. This trend is making a comeback today, but it's not about making this body type or fashion style a standard to follow.

In short, Jennifer Lopez didn't need a stylist to remind us why she's an icon. Thirty years after her debut, she embodies an era while fully belonging to today's.