This jacket worn by Margot Robbie confirms the return of the "Indie Sleaze" style

Fabienne Ba.
Screen Margot Robbie dans le film « Le loup de Wall Street »

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has long been associated with "good basics" in fashion. For the past few months, something has seemingly changed in her wardrobe – and her latest appearance in London provided the clearest confirmation of this.

The officer's jacket with gold frogging - the centerpiece of the look

It was at the London premiere of the play "1536" that Margot Robbie officially unveiled her stylistic shift. She appeared in an Alexander McQueen ensemble, confidently embracing the codes of Indie Sleaze – that "rebellious" aesthetic of the 2010s that is making a triumphant comeback in 2026.

The centerpiece of the outfit was a short, structured officer's jacket, directly inspired by Napoleonic uniforms. Its imposing gold frogging on the chest and cuffs gave it an instantly recognizable character—a blend of military heritage and fashion audacity. Underneath the jacket, a fitted black top and the bumster—Alexander McQueen's iconic low-rise trousers that subtly reveal the lower back.

What is Indie Sleaze?

Indie Sleaze refers to an aesthetic born in the 2000s and 2010s, fueled by the independent music scene and the nightlife of Brooklyn and Shoreditch: bangs, faded denim, distressed leather, layered textures, and a "hangover" look without looking like you've tried. Making a strong comeback on Instagram and the runways since 2024, it is now embodied in specific pieces—of which the military jacket has become one of the most recognizable markers.

The officer's jacket, a key piece for 2026

The military jacket ticks all the boxes of the Indie Sleaze trend: a "rebellious" look and that ultra-fashionable nonchalance that defined the 2010s. Making a strong comeback on Instagram and the runways, it's establishing itself as the season's must-have fashion item – reinterpreted to suit everyone's style. In black or navy with faded jeans and leather boots, in bright red like singer-songwriter Dua Lipa recently wore with simple denim shorts, or like Margot Robbie in a tailored version with a twist – the piece adapts to everything and everyone.

Gold toggles, bumsters, and an Alexander McQueen officer's jacket—Margot Robbie didn't just adopt a trend, she embodied it. This year, 2026, Indie Sleaze no longer needs to apologize for existing.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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