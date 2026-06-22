On board a yacht, Khloé Kardashian opted for an outfit that didn't go unnoticed.

American television personality Khloé Kardashian knows how to grab attention. She shared a series of photos on Instagram taken aboard a yacht, wearing a pink dress that certainly turned heads. A summery outfit perfectly in keeping with her sense of style.

A bright pink dress

At the heart of this look is a short dress in a soft pink, with a shimmering, satiny finish that catches the light. The strapless, body-hugging design features a clean, structured silhouette. Its short cut, well above the knee, accentuates the overall summery feel. A fashion choice that transforms a simple dress into a true statement piece.

Accessories reduced to the essentials

Khloé Kardashian opted for minimalist accessories. She simply added delicate, understated earrings, letting the dress take center stage. White pointed-toe pumps completed and elongated her silhouette, creating a chic and refined look.

A perfectly executed beauty treatment

In terms of beauty, she remained true to sophisticated elegance. Carefully applied makeup, with defined eyes and matte lips, harmoniously completed the look. A luminous yet understated beauty treatment, designed to enhance her appearance without overshadowing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

A chic holiday setting

By posing aboard a yacht, Khloé Kardashian reinforced the vacation vibe and sunny feel of her post. The polished staging, typical of her public appearances, confirms her status as a fashion icon followed by millions of subscribers. Beyond reality TV, she has also established herself as a true businesswoman, heading her own ready-to-wear brand.

With this pink dress and its dreamy setting, Khloé Kardashian made a perfectly poised appearance. Between the shimmering fabric, minimalist accessories, and impeccable makeup, she once again proved her keen sense of style. An outfit that, unsurprisingly, didn't fail to elicit a reaction from her followers.