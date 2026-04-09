In a chocolate satin dress, Zendaya revisits the elegance of the 1990s

For the season 3 premiere of "Euphoria" in Los Angeles, actress Zendaya once again confirmed her status as a fashion icon. After seven years playing Rue in the HBO series, she bid farewell to the show in an outfit that blended contemporary minimalism with references to the 1990s.

A satin couture dress with nineties influences

The event, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, brought together the entire cast of the hit series. For this symbolic occasion, Zendaya opted for a dress that continued her signature style choices at previous premieres of the show. Styled by Law Roach, a longtime collaborator of the star, Zendaya wore a long, chocolate-colored satin gown. From the house's latest haute couture collection, the creation features an elegant column silhouette and a high halter neckline, reminiscent of iconic silhouettes from the 1990s.

While the cut may appear minimalist at first glance, several details enrich the overall effect. The open back adds a sensual dimension, while a delicately draped train emphasizes the dress's fluid silhouette. The balance between simplicity and sophistication allows the piece to evoke the classic elegance of the red carpet while maintaining a distinctly modern feel. This clean aesthetic aligns with the recurring inspirations of the Zendaya/Law Roach duo, often influenced by the fashion heritage of past decades.

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Refined accessories for a harmonious silhouette

To complete the outfit, Zendaya chose a pair of matching pointed-toe satin pumps, also by Ashi Studio. This type of shoe is a regular staple of her public appearances. A touch of sparkle is provided by white gold and diamond jewelry. Sparkling hoop earrings and a matching ring illuminate the neutral tones, creating a subtle contrast with the deep chocolate brown. The ensemble once again demonstrates the actress's stylistic mastery, her ability to transform a minimalist silhouette into a memorable fashion moment.

A consistent stylistic evolution over the seasons

Zendaya's fashion choices at the "Euphoria" premieres demonstrate a deliberate stylistic evolution. In 2019, she appeared in a white Nina Ricci mini-dress, while the season 2 premiere showcased an archival Valentino gown from 1992. With this dark satin dress, the actress continues her exploration of neutral tones, while adopting a more mature aesthetic. This choice could also reflect the narrative evolution of her character, Rue, which earned her two Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2022.

With this chocolate satin dress, Zendaya once again demonstrates her ability to combine timeless elegance with modernity. Her appearance at the premiere of season 3 of the series "Euphoria" illustrates the power of masterful minimalism and confirms her enduring influence on red carpet trends.