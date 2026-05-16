At 48, Sandra Hüller appeared in a theatrical dress that captivated audiences in Cannes.

Fabienne Ba.
Screen du film « Projet Dernière Chance » (Project Hail Mary)

German actress Sandra Hüller graced the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23) for the premiere of "Fatherland" in a striking Chanel creation. Already acclaimed for her performance in the film, she delivered a decidedly theatrical appearance.

A silhouette constructed like a painting

For the highly anticipated premiere of "Fatherland," Sandra Hüller opted for a Chanel creation designed with a strong contrast in mind. The top of the dress resembled a two-tone ball of feathers, blending black and white and creating a voluminous effect that immediately captured the eye. Beneath this bodice, the dress flowed in black satin, its fluidity balancing the visual impact of the top. The contrast between the soft, raw texture of the feathers and the smooth, luminous satin created a two-part silhouette, where each element complemented the other.

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An appearance consistent with a demanding career

This prominent presence in Cannes is no coincidence. Sandra Hüller walked the red carpet for the premiere of "Fatherland," a film for which she has already received acclaim for her performance. This momentum is part of a rapidly rising international career.

The actress is also slated to appear in three other film projects in 2027, which are also generating considerable interest among observers and critics. This busy schedule places Sandra Hüller at the center of cinephile conversations and gives each of her public appearances a particular significance.

With her Chanel gown combining a two-tone feathered top and a black satin skirt, Sandra Hüller transformed her appearance at Cannes for the premiere of "Fatherland" into a highly anticipated fashion moment. With a busy film season planned for 2027, her upcoming red carpet appearances promise to be just as closely watched.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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