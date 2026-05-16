At 30, Dua Lipa shows off her figure in a black lace ensemble

On Instagram, Dua Lipa shared a carousel of photos that immediately set her followers ablaze. The British singer-songwriter, recently seen on a world tour, poses in an all-black, lace ensemble, punctuated with accessories. A carefully crafted presentation that once again confirms her growing stylistic influence.

A total black lace look

For this new post, Dua Lipa opted for an all-black lace ensemble, composed of several coordinated pieces. A long-sleeved jacket, also made of lace, completes the outfit. The ensemble plays on the understated elegance of black and the richness of the lace pattern, particularly refined in its detail. A statement piece, it contrasts with the more demure aesthetic of her previous appearances. As for shoes, the singer chose black lace-effect knee-high boots, which add an almost rock 'n' roll touch to the outfit.

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Jewelry and accessories: the detail that changes everything

Beyond the main outfit, it's the accessorizing that truly stands out. Dua Lipa completed her look with a black and brown crossbody bag, adding a touch of warmth to the overall ensemble. As for jewelry, she didn't hold back: a silver choker, a diamond bracelet, multiple stacked rings… A veritable showcase of delicate pieces that complement each other perfectly.

A fun detail: her polka dot manicure adds a playful touch to the rest of the look. It's a nod to the retro trends making a comeback this season, reminding us that Dua Lipa has cultivated a taste for revisited vintage references since her debut. It's precisely this blend of boldness and cultural allusions that makes her one of the most followed fashion icons of her generation.

A meticulously crafted beauty look

Dua Lipa's makeup and hair were equally stunning. She sported her raven-black hair in a flawless style, perfectly coordinated with the all-black aesthetic of the look. For her makeup, she opted for a trendy "soft glam" look: defined lashes, cheeks colored with a rich blush, and a burgundy lip that provided the key pop of color.

This beauty palette perfectly embodies the autumn/winter aesthetic, despite the spring season. Burgundy lips, in particular, have made a striking comeback in beauty tutorials and on the runways for several months now. The post is flooded with comments from admirers. "QUEEN," "Magnificent," "Iconic" : fans are captivated, many praising both the cohesive look and the singer's poise.

With this all-black carousel, Dua Lipa confirms her status as a fashion and beauty icon of her generation. Between intricate lace, silver jewelry, and a burgundy lip, she continues to assert her fashion choices with unwavering confidence—a confidence that inspires her fan base worldwide.