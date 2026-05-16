In a minimalist look, this American model opts for a sophisticated black silhouette.

Kaia Gerber recently captivated attention at the Disney Upfront 2026, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. While many celebrities opted for elaborate outfits, the American model and actress chose a decidedly minimalist approach with a two-piece black ensemble. An elegantly orchestrated lesson in minimalism, perfectly in line with the "quiet luxury" aesthetic.

A total look full of contrasts

At first glance, Kaia Gerber's outfit might seem simple: a fitted top paired with a high-waisted midi skirt, all in a deep black. However, a discerning eye immediately recognizes the meticulous craftsmanship. From Jacquemus' Fall/Winter 2026 collection, the piece plays on a subtle interplay between rich velvet and satiny silk. A discreet yet strikingly refined contrast of textures that animates the silhouette with every movement.

Kaia Gerber's look was a perfect match for look number 43 from the Jacquemus show presented earlier this year. The only difference from the runway version: Kaia Gerber forgone the large conical hat that accompanied the outfit during the show, preferring to let her long, wavy hair fall freely over her shoulders. For shoes, she opted for black peep-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, a brand that has become a staple in the wardrobes of celebrities in recent seasons. No jewelry, no visible bag, no unnecessary embellishments: everything is in the precision of the choice.

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An appearance that ran counter to the other guests.

Kaia Gerber's elegant look stood out at an event where most of the guests had opted for more elaborate outfits. Alongside American actress Lindsay Lohan, Canadian actor and model Paul Anthony Kelly, American actress Chase Infiniti, and American singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore, Kaia Gerber's understated style made a striking impression.

She chose to capture attention through mastery. A deliberate choice consistent with the image Kaia Gerber has cultivated since her debut. Known for her sense of style, inherited from her mother, the American supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber has long favored clean silhouettes, precise cuts, and understated colors. This stylistic signature has made her one of the leading figures of her generation on the red carpet and the runway.

Black minimalism, the key trend of the season

Beyond the look itself, this fashion choice is part of a broader trend: the resurgence of minimalist black, driven by the "quiet luxury" movement. Far removed from "excessive glitter" and logo-mania, this trend champions a discreet elegance that only reveals itself to the discerning eye. Black, with its inherent sobriety, becomes the ideal canvas for this approach: it allows the focus to remain entirely on the quality of the cut and the craftsmanship of the materials.

This aesthetic is also appealing because of its versatility. A well-tailored black suit can be worn day or night, in autumn or spring, and transcends seasons without ever looking outdated. It is this timeless quality that Kaia Gerber clearly embraced by choosing this Jacquemus suit, whose modernity lies precisely in its ability to remain relevant beyond the season.

With her black Jacquemus ensemble featuring subtle contrasts, Kaia Gerber made one of the most striking appearances at the Disney Upfront 2026. A brilliant demonstration that minimalism remains one of the most powerful fashion weapons for those who know how to master it.