At 60, this singer is causing a sensation in a laced corset

Canadian country singer Shania Twain made a particularly striking appearance at Wembley (England) in a black outfit, as the opening act for Harry Styles' tour.

An appearance at Wembley Stadium

It was on one of the world's most legendary stages that Shania Twain turned up the heat. On June 12, 2026, the Canadian singer performed at Wembley Stadium in London, opening for Harry Styles on his "Together, Together" tour. This series of concerts, currently underway in the UK, brings together two artists with very different musical styles. For this London appearance, the country icon made a lasting impression with both her performance and her choice of outfit.

A black laced corset and micro-shorts

To grace the stage, Shania Twain opted for an all-black, lace-inspired look. The centerpiece of her ensemble was a strapless corset laced up the front, featuring a particularly refined lace trim. The corset also had a cutout under the bust. Shania Twain paired it with black micro-shorts, also adorned with lace trim, which perfectly completed the outfit in a head-to-toe look. This combination asserts a strong and theatrical stage presence.

Black and shiny accessories to amplify the effect

As for accessories, the singer left nothing to chance. Shania Twain wore black tights and long, fingerless gloves that reached her elbows, in keeping with the style of her outfit. Around her neck, a wide, fully embellished collar caught the light, accompanied by layered cross pendants.

On her feet, black suede thigh-high boots extended the silhouette to her knees, completing a look that was both rock and theatrical. This layering of shimmering black pieces transformed every movement Shania Twain made on stage into a striking visual moment. And to complete this meticulously crafted outfit, Shania Twain opted for voluminous, wavy hair, in an ultra-chic stage style.

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A noteworthy performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

The Wembley concert comes just weeks after another highly publicized appearance by Shania Twain. On May 17, 2026, she hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. For the occasion, she chose a sequined dress by Falguni Shane Peacock, adorned with panther embroidery. Shania Twain also surprised her fans with a new hairstyle: straight bangs.

She rejects the "settle down" codes often imposed on women after 50. By making numerous high-profile appearances, she asserts her right to occupy the stage with the same intensity as in her early days. This approach resonates with that of other icons like Madonna, Cher, and Tina Turner, who, in their own way, refused to be confined to a rigid vision of women over 50 in the music industry.

With her laced corset, micro-shorts, and ornate collar, Shania Twain once again asserts her aesthetic freedom, her mastery of performance, and her ability to reinvent her style. It's a demonstration that one can be an icon and continue to surprise, scene after scene, look after look.