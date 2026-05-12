Sporting a "2000s" look, Sydney Sweeney attracts attention

If you're watching the new season of "Euphoria," you've undoubtedly noticed THE look that's been generating buzz for the past few days. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series, just made another highly anticipated appearance in episode 5. A photo shared by the official @euphoria Instagram account shows this ultra Y2K butterfly look that immediately set fans ablaze.

A butterfly top straight out of the 2000s

In the photo shared by the series, we see American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney backstage alongside American actress and model Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez. Both sport a highly polished style, true to the fashion spirit of the series.

Actress Sydney Sweeney wore a Blumarine creation: a lightweight dress, likely made of pale blue chiffon, embroidered with pearls and sparkling rhinestones. The piece has a distinctly 2000s feel with a butterfly detail at the neckline, thin straps, and a fitted silhouette. Her hair and makeup were perfectly coordinated: platinum blonde curls, curtain bangs, smoky eyes, and dark mauve lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by euphoria (@euphoria)

The big comeback of the "butterfly top"

This look made such a strong impression, partly because it's part of a trend that's making a major comeback. The famous "butterfly top," shaped like butterfly wings, is one of the iconic fashion pieces of the 90s and 2000s. Mariah Carey made it her signature style back then, and the garment has since been associated with an entire generation.

Today, the butterfly top is making a major comeback. American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, and South African singer Tyla have already embraced it, each in their own way. With Cassie Howard from the series "Euphoria," a new dimension is added: that of immediate pop culture, instant buzz on social media. When a character as popular as she is wears a piece, the whole trend takes off again.

A wave of enthusiasm on social media

Fans were quick to react to the post shared by the show's official account. "Iconic," "Cassie is at her fashion peak," "this look is etched in my memory" ... Many praised the creative looks and Sydney Sweeney's performance. She continues to take on ambitious projects and confirms her status as a rising star in Hollywood, capable of juggling demanding dramatic roles and highly publicized appearances.

With this butterfly-inspired look straight out of the 2000s, Sydney Sweeney delivers one of the most memorable appearances of Euphoria's third season. A blend of nostalgic nod, bold fashion statement, and narrative message, this choice confirms one thing: in "Euphoria," fashion is a character in its own right.