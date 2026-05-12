At 47, Kate Hudson lights up the red carpet in a saffron dress

There are colors that herald spring better than any flower. American actress and producer Kate Hudson recently graced the red carpet at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles in a luminous saffron yellow dress that could have rivaled the California sun. The occasion? The premiere of the Netflix documentary "Marty, Life Is Short," celebrating the career of her friend Martin Short. And she delivered one of the most stunning spring looks of the season.

A dress full of light

For the evening, Kate Hudson wore a Tod's creation from the Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection presented at Milan Fashion Week last September. A long, sleeveless column dress in saffron yellow suede, with a fitted and minimalist silhouette. According to Women's Wear Daily, the collection's color palette was inspired by Claude Nori's book "An Italian Summer," which explains this sunny, vibrant, and distinctly summery hue.

What made this dress truly unique were its details. Two deep cutouts on the sides revealed Kate Hudson's silhouette while maintaining a sophisticated elegance. At the back, a draped crossover detail tied at the small of her back, complemented by a small keyhole opening at the upper back. And finally, a thigh-high slit that opened slightly with each step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Minimalist accessories, carefully chosen

As is often the case with Kate Hudson, the secret to a successful look lies in a skillful balance between drama and simplicity. The actress opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and completed the ensemble with a long brown leather coat, which she wore upon arrival and then removed to reveal the statement piece. For jewelry, she chose creations from the Beladora fashion house: sculptural gold earrings and striking rings in warm metallic tones, which perfectly complemented the warmth of her dress. Her look was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, her longtime collaborators.

A radiant beauty, meticulously designed down to the last detail.

For her hairstyle, Kate Hudson entrusted Marcus Francis with a low, soft, and natural ponytail, perfect for not weighing down the silhouette of the dress. On her face, Tonya Brewer's makeup opted for understated elegance: black mascara, rosy lips, and a golden complexion that looked like it came straight from a spring afternoon.

A small detail that perfectly completed the whole look: her manicure, by Nails of LA, played the card of milky and long, in a soft shade that did not overshadow the dress, but responded to it delicately.

An evening dedicated to friendship

Beyond the red carpet, Kate Hudson was primarily there to support a friend. Alongside Canadian actor, director and screenwriter Eugene Levy and Canadian-American actor, producer, director, screenwriter and presenter Martin Short, the actress posed with a big smile to celebrate the release of this documentary dedicated to the career of the comedy legend.

“What a documentary! I’m celebrating the one and only Marty Short 🧡,” she captioned the photos shared on her Instagram account. Currently starring in the Netflix series “Running Point,” Kate Hudson confirms with this appearance that she is one of Hollywood’s most stylish figures.

With this sun-kissed look, Kate Hudson delivers one of her most stunning spring appearances. Between the dress's vibrant palette, the details of the cut, and the understated elegance of the rest of her outfit, she proves that a bright style can be both striking and sophisticated.