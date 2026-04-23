Alabama Barker shows off her curves in a corset that sparks reactions

Naila T.
@alabamaluellabarker / Instagram

Musician Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, recently shared a much-discussed appearance on her social media, revealing an outfit centered around a black corset. Blending lace inspiration with a structured silhouette, this type of garment fits into an aesthetic already widely popularized by current fashion trends, where the lines between lingerie and going-out outfits are becoming increasingly blurred.

A black corset, somewhere between transparency and structure

The main piece is a fitted black corset, combining visible boning and paneling. This construction highlights Alabama Barker's silhouette while playing on the contrasts between support and visual lightness. This type of corset, often inspired by lace, is repurposed here for an evening look, reflecting a specific style.

To complete this look, Alabama Barker pairs her corset with black tights and knee-high boots, reinforcing a darker, slightly grunge aesthetic. This stylistic choice accentuates the overall visual effect.

Strong reactions on social media

Alabama Barker's post quickly circulated online, sparking numerous reactions. Some internet users praised the look as "bold and trendy," while others commented more on the "very revealing nature of the outfit."

As is often the case with this type of silhouette, the line between stylistic admiration and debate surrounding style unfortunately remains very thin. As a reminder, women's bodies and appearances should not be up for debate: everyone dresses as they wish, without this justifying judgment on their appearance.

With this black corset, Alabama Barker embraces a contemporary fashion aesthetic. This appearance illustrates once again the influence of social media in shaping current trends.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
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