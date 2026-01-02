On the warm sand, Heidi Klum makes a sensation for the New Year

Heidi Klum celebrated the arrival of 2026 in St. Barts, on Nikki Beach, where DJ Diplo performed an exclusive set. The German-American model, TV presenter, and actress shared several photos and videos of her New Year's Eve celebration, posing in swimwear on the white sand.

Tropical parties with her husband and friends

Heidi Klum arrived with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The photos show the couple walking hand in hand on the beach, enjoying the sunset. She wore brown tights, a white cap, and sunglasses. Later, she appeared in the water and on the shore, accompanied by Tom. Friends joined them, including photographer Antoine Verglas. The photos capture moments of swimming, walks, and relaxing by the water.

Enthusiastic reactions from fans

Heidi Klum's posts garnered thousands of likes. Her followers' comments praised her festive energy: "You're amazing!" and "Enjoy!" , along with numerous heart and palm tree emojis. Fans clearly appreciated her spontaneous sharing of this tropical New Year's Eve.

Between sunshine, fine sand, and a festive atmosphere, Heidi Klum once again proved her flair for glamour and celebration. This New Year's Eve 2026 in St. Barts, filled with love, friendship, and music, perfectly illustrates her art of savoring the moment. Nikki Beach St. Barts welcomed other celebrities for the New Year, confirming the location as a popular spot for the holiday season.