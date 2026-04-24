Sharon Stone, 68, surprises with a controversial leather outfit

American actress and producer Sharon Stone continues to challenge style norms with appearances that leave no one indifferent. Her latest outfit (presumably) in leather has sparked numerous reactions, ranging from admiration to debate.

A leather look that divides opinions

In a photo shared on Instagram, Sharon Stone appears sitting on a bed in a bedroom, wearing a black bra, presumably made of leather. The outfit, composed of fitted pieces, immediately reignited discussions about "daring fashion choices for women of a certain age." This sartorial choice is consistent with Sharon Stone's stylistic approach: bold looks that play with and subvert the codes of Hollywood chic.

Some see it as a demonstration of stylistic freedom, others as a provocation deemed too bold for a traditional red carpet. Let's remember: regardless of age, dressing has never been a matter of permission. It's not about being "daring" after 60, but simply about being free: free to wear what you want, when you want. Women's bodies are not up for debate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

A claimed stylistic freedom

For several years, Sharon Stone has made numerous striking fashion appearances, alternating between structured suits, sheer pieces, and more "experimental" silhouettes. This new leather ensemble continues in this vein: that of expressive fashion, where age does not dictate clothing choices.

Beyond the debate, this appearance illustrates a broader trend in the industry: a fashion where public figures break free from expectations linked to age or conventions. Sharon Stone thus embodies a bold approach to style, based on freedom and experimentation.

In short, with this (presumably) leather outfit, Sharon Stone once again confirms her status as an unpredictable fashion icon. True to herself, she breaks the rules without trying to please everyone and reminds us that style has no age or fixed rules – only bold choices.