Hailey Bieber lights up the red carpet in a shimmering grey lace dress

Fabienne Ba.
@haileybieber / Instagram

At the TIME100 gala, a highly publicized event organized by Time magazine to celebrate the 100 most influential people in the world, American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber particularly captured attention. Her shimmering gray lace dress stood out for its elegance and decidedly modern touch.

A dress that's both sheer and dazzling

Hailey Bieber graced the TIME100 Gala red carpet in a sophisticated outfit that immediately turned heads. For the occasion, she wore a subtly shimmering gray lace dress that played with transparency and light. The lace details added delicate texture, while the fabric's reflections caught the light with every movement.

A minimalist and sophisticated look

The choice of accessories and makeup reinforced the clean lines of the outfit. A soft hairstyle and subtle makeup allowed the dress to take center stage. This aesthetic choice reflects a current trend that favors understated yet sophisticated silhouettes, where every detail counts.

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A style icon on the red carpet

Known for her much-discussed fashion appearances, Hailey Bieber once again confirms her status as a major influence in the world of contemporary fashion. Her clothing choices, sometimes "daring" and always perfectly executed, help shape the trends seen on the red carpet and beyond.

With this shimmering gray lace dress, Hailey Bieber made an elegant and striking appearance at the TIME100 Gala. The outfit perfectly illustrates the combination of minimalism, sophistication, and visual impact.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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