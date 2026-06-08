Pregnant Aubrey Plaza shows off her baby bump on the red carpet

American actress and producer Aubrey Plaza is experiencing one of the most intense periods of her personal life. She recently appeared on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York, accompanied by her partner Chris Abbott. And her baby bump, which she made a point of showing off, immediately drew everyone's attention.

A column dress

For the occasion, Aubrey Plaza opted for a long black column dress adorned with thin white vertical stripes. A perfectly tailored piece that hugged her figure while gently accommodating the curves of her pregnancy. She completed her look with a deliberately minimalist approach: long hair simply loose, understated makeup, and no statement jewelry. A refined style that allowed her silhouette and the moment itself to take center stage. In several photos, the actress can be seen resting a protective hand on her belly—a tender gesture that has now become a classic among pregnant celebrities.

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A knowing appearance

Alongside Aubrey Plaza, Chris Abbott perfectly coordinated his look with that of his partner. The American actor appeared in a black velvet tuxedo jacket, a white shirt, a black tie, and black trousers. A clean and understated elegance, perfectly in keeping with the spirit of the evening.

This appearance held special significance for the couple. Chris Abbott was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Biff Loman in the revival of Arthur Miller's iconic play "Death of a Salesman," a production that garnered no fewer than nine Tony Award nominations in 2026.

A pregnancy confirmed last April

In early spring, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together. Aubrey Plaza spoke publicly for the first time on the "SmartLess" podcast, with disarming candor: "Well, there's a baby inside me," she confessed, adding, "I've always, always, always wanted to know what it felt like. This adventure seems so interesting."

With this radiant appearance at the 2026 Tony Awards, Aubrey Plaza marks a significant milestone in her life. The couple, who share numerous professional projects—from off-Broadway theater to the 2020 film "Black Bear"—seem to be approaching this new chapter with as much complicity as discretion.