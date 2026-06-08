At 50, actress Charlize Theron shares the beauty ritual she can't live without.

When asked about her skincare routine, Charlize Theron doesn't hesitate for a second. The South African-American actress, producer, and model attributes her radiance to a single step: red light therapy.

The beauty confession that went viral on social media

It all started with an interview for the "Ask Me Anything" video . When asked about the one skincare product she absolutely couldn't live without, Charlize Theron didn't hesitate. "Oh, I'm obsessed with these skincare lasers. I have mine with me all the time. I have this model, I have that other one, I have them all," she confessed, before adding with a half-laugh: "I could live inside a red laser or a red light at any time—I would be very happy."

A spontaneous statement, far from being anecdotal. A few months earlier, during an American podcast, Charlize Theron spoke about the subject in equally enthusiastic terms: "I live in a red light mask permanently. It's the only thing I've done in the last two years where I've thought, 'wow, I really see a difference'."

What exactly is the red light?

Behind this name lies a treatment technique called red light therapy, or more precisely, red LED therapy. The principle is simple: exposing the skin to short wavelengths of light, generally between 630 and 700 nanometers. These waves penetrate the superficial layers of the epidermis and, according to available data, stimulate collagen production and cellular activity deep within the skin. Non-invasive, painless, and requiring no downtime, the procedure has quickly established itself as a gentle alternative to more invasive interventions.

Hollywood wants more

Charlize Theron isn't the only one to have incorporated red LEDs into her daily routine. Victoria Beckham, who has made her skin one of the visible markers of her beauty brand, has publicly endorsed them on several occasions. British actress Elizabeth Hurley has also admitted to using them daily.

All three share a common approach: a gradual, slow, but consistent treatment rather than a quick burst of radiance. This philosophy aligns with a broader trend in contemporary beauty—sometimes called "skin investment"—where results are built over time, not through a single intervention.

By openly displaying her daily use of red light, Charlize Theron offers much more than a skincare tip. She subtly outlines a certain philosophy of beauty in one's fifties: one based on patience and a degree of confidence in one's own image.