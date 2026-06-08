In a cut-out dress, model Kaia Gerber makes a striking appearance in Paris

Léa Michel
@kaiagerber / Instagram

Kaia Gerber has once again cemented her status as a fashion icon of her generation. The American model and actress caused a sensation at a Parisian party hosted by artist JR and entrepreneur Evan Spiegel. Her outfit, perfectly embodying the spirit of the French capital, certainly didn't go unnoticed.

A strapless top with cutouts

In the photos that have been circulating since, Kaia Gerber poses in a long black dress with a decidedly architectural cut. The strapless leather bodice structures the upper part of the silhouette and gives the whole piece an almost sculptural dimension. This couture approach is reminiscent of the experiments of major fashion houses with leather as a noble material.

It's undoubtedly the small front cutouts that make this piece so striking. Strategically placed across the front of the bodice, they create graphic openings that add movement to the fabric. A very contemporary stylistic signature, popularized in recent seasons on the most cutting-edge runways in the fashion world.

Asymmetrical stockings with a slit

The dress then flares out into a trapeze skirt, its asymmetry the true signature of the garment. On the left side, the hem rises sharply, creating a high side slit that reveals Kaia Gerber's entire leg with every step. The contrast works instantly: everything is precisely placed, from the structured bodice to the asymmetrical draping of the skirt. The eye follows the silhouette from top to bottom without ever pausing—exactly the visual effect sought by the most thoughtfully designed red carpet appearances.

A look without accessories

Rather than overloading the silhouette, Kaia Gerber chose to forgo accessories. No jewelry, no bag, no layers: only the dress speaks. A minimalist approach that perfectly suits the haute couture spirit of the piece, allowing the garment itself to shine. As for hair and makeup, the same understated choices were made: a soft blow-dry and discreet makeup so as not to detract from the dress.

With this cut-out dress and high slit, Kaia Gerber made one of her most striking Parisian appearances. It demonstrated that fashion, when meticulously crafted, needs no embellishment to shine. And that a well-chosen one-piece silhouette can sometimes say everything.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Pregnant Aubrey Plaza shows off her baby bump on the red carpet
Article suivant
In a flowing silhouette, Emilia Clarke embraces minimalism in London

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In a flowing silhouette, Emilia Clarke embraces minimalism in London

British actress Emilia Clarke has just made one of her most stunning fashion appearances of the year. On...

Pregnant Aubrey Plaza shows off her baby bump on the red carpet

American actress and producer Aubrey Plaza is experiencing one of the most intense periods of her personal life....

At 50, actress Charlize Theron shares the beauty ritual she can't live without.

When asked about her skincare routine, Charlize Theron doesn't hesitate for a second. The South African-American actress, producer,...

At 93, this actress displays an elegance that continues to fascinate.

At the inaugural London edition of the Power of Women awards (an annual ceremony celebrating inspiring women and...

Years after filming a scene at age 13, this actress is waging an unprecedented battle

German actress and model Nastassja Kinski has just won a historic victory. After a decade-long legal battle, she...

Actress Anne Hathaway transforms pyjamas into a chic garment, and the result is surprising.

In New York, American actress Anne Hathaway recently turned heads with an outfit that blurs the lines between...