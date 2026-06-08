In a cut-out dress, model Kaia Gerber makes a striking appearance in Paris

Kaia Gerber has once again cemented her status as a fashion icon of her generation. The American model and actress caused a sensation at a Parisian party hosted by artist JR and entrepreneur Evan Spiegel. Her outfit, perfectly embodying the spirit of the French capital, certainly didn't go unnoticed.

A strapless top with cutouts

In the photos that have been circulating since, Kaia Gerber poses in a long black dress with a decidedly architectural cut. The strapless leather bodice structures the upper part of the silhouette and gives the whole piece an almost sculptural dimension. This couture approach is reminiscent of the experiments of major fashion houses with leather as a noble material.

It's undoubtedly the small front cutouts that make this piece so striking. Strategically placed across the front of the bodice, they create graphic openings that add movement to the fabric. A very contemporary stylistic signature, popularized in recent seasons on the most cutting-edge runways in the fashion world.

Asymmetrical stockings with a slit

The dress then flares out into a trapeze skirt, its asymmetry the true signature of the garment. On the left side, the hem rises sharply, creating a high side slit that reveals Kaia Gerber's entire leg with every step. The contrast works instantly: everything is precisely placed, from the structured bodice to the asymmetrical draping of the skirt. The eye follows the silhouette from top to bottom without ever pausing—exactly the visual effect sought by the most thoughtfully designed red carpet appearances.

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A look without accessories

Rather than overloading the silhouette, Kaia Gerber chose to forgo accessories. No jewelry, no bag, no layers: only the dress speaks. A minimalist approach that perfectly suits the haute couture spirit of the piece, allowing the garment itself to shine. As for hair and makeup, the same understated choices were made: a soft blow-dry and discreet makeup so as not to detract from the dress.

With this cut-out dress and high slit, Kaia Gerber made one of her most striking Parisian appearances. It demonstrated that fashion, when meticulously crafted, needs no embellishment to shine. And that a well-chosen one-piece silhouette can sometimes say everything.