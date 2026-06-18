Shakira caused a sensation in a sequined bodysuit during her concert

Fabienne Ba.
@shakira / Instagram

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira set her fans ablaze in Los Angeles by taking the stage in a dazzling iridescent pink bodysuit during a series of triumphantly received concerts.

A series of photos shared after his Californian concerts

The day after two exceptional shows in Los Angeles, Shakira shared a series of backstage and onstage photos on her Instagram account. Clearly thrilled, she accompanied her post with a message befitting the occasion: "Los Angeles, what two incredible nights!!! What an audience! Singing and dancing from beginning to end!!!" An enthusiastic caption that reflects the infectious energy of her concerts. The post immediately sparked a wave of admiring reactions, with her fans showering her performance and beauty with praise.

A bright, iridescent pink bodysuit

The highlight of this appearance was undoubtedly her stage outfit. Shakira wore a form-fitting pink bodysuit with iridescent highlights that caught the light with every movement. The piece accentuated her figure, and the vibrant pink color proved to be a powerful stage choice, perfectly in keeping with the energy of her concerts.

The detail that truly distinguishes this bodysuit is the presence of several cutouts at the ribs. These openings, located on either side of the waist, add dynamism to the silhouette. This cutout detail, which has become a signature of contemporary stage outfits, perfectly illustrates the stylistic language of today's biggest pop stars. A couture detail that transforms a classic bodysuit into a true showpiece.

Fishnet tights and matching ankle boots

To complement this iridescent bodysuit, Shakira chose a pair of black fishnet tights, which added a touch of rock 'n' roll. On her feet, she wore ankle boots in a shade of pink that matched her bodysuit, extending the monochromatic look. This carefully curated stylistic coherence demonstrates, once again, the precision of her artistic direction.

A pink guitar, an extension of the outfit

Perhaps the most striking detail of this appearance was the presence of a pink guitar, played by Shakira on stage. The instrument, perfectly coordinated with the color of her bodysuit, became a true accessory in its own right, extending the total look right down to the musical instrument.

Beyond the guitar, Shakira also showcased her drumming skills, proving once again her versatility as an artist. She seamlessly blended vocals, choreography, and instrumental performances in a high-energy display that cemented her status as a true stage animal. This performance served as a reminder of why she remains one of the most respected pop artists in the international music industry, nearly thirty years after her initial successes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

A beauty look suitable for the stage

For her two concerts, Shakira opted for a stage-ready beauty look. Her makeup focused on a particularly defined gaze, highlighting her signature dark eyes, rosy cheeks that complemented the color of her outfit, and a vibrant pink lipstick. As for her hair, her long brown waves were left loose, cascading over her shoulders in a deliberately free-spirited style. A look that was both sophisticated and perfectly suited to the demands of performing, withstanding the rigors of dance without losing its radiance.

With her iridescent pink bodysuit, fishnet tights, and matching guitar, Shakira delivered one of her most memorable stage appearances of the year. It was a demonstration that pop icons don't just "last": they raise the bar higher and higher, concert after concert.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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