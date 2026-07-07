Zara Larsson shines in a fairytale top with original cutouts.

Fabienne Ba.
@zaralarsson / Instagram

Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson set the stage ablaze at the Parklife 2026 festival in Manchester in a decidedly fairytale look, centered around a blue top with original cutouts that captivated her millions of Instagram followers.

A blue top with original cutouts

It was on stage at the Parklife 2026 festival in Manchester that Zara Larsson delivered one of her most memorable performances of the year. As usual, she not only thrilled her audience with her vocal and stage presence, but also with her choice of a particularly striking outfit. The centerpiece of this appearance was undoubtedly her blue top, whose unique cutouts immediately caught everyone's eye.

The garment, in a vibrant color, plays with asymmetrical openings that transform a simple top into a true couture creation. These cutouts add a graphic dimension to the overall look and distinguish it from more classic stage outfits. This approach reflects Zara Larsson's penchant for statement pieces.

Denim micro-shorts adorned with charms

To complement this statement piece, Zara Larsson opted for a pair of denim micro-shorts. The garment is distinguished by a multitude of charms attached in various places, adding movement and a sparkling touch with every step. This accumulation of small embellishments transforms a "classic" denim short into a runway-ready piece, with a decidedly personalized feel.

A touch of pink to punctuate the silhouette

Beneath her cut-out top, Zara Larsson added a touch of pink, subtly peeking through the openings in the blue fabric. This layering creates a play of contrasts between the two hues, adding another dimension to the overall silhouette. For shoes, Zara Larsson also opted for pink pumps that echo the underlying touches in her outfit. This choice of colorful footwear extends the chromatic coherence of the entire look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Enthusiastic reactions on social media

As with every post from Zara Larsson, her photos shared on Instagram sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. Admiring comments flooded the images in just a few hours. "Oh queen goddess of dolphins, commander of glitter," one user wrote, in an imaginative phrase that perfectly captures the fairytale quality of the look. Another fan compared Zara Larsson to "the real Barbie," referring to her bold pop aesthetic and her choice of vibrant colors.

With her blue top featuring unique cutouts, her micro-shorts in denim adorned with charms, and her pink pumps, Zara Larsson delivered one of her most striking stage appearances of the year. She once again demonstrated her mastery of the codes of whimsical pop and her ability to transform every concert into a memorable fashion moment.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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