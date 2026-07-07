In a white bodysuit, model Irina Shayk sports a "daring" look

Russian model Irina Shayk shared images from a new fashion campaign on Instagram, showcasing her stunning looks in a white bodysuit and a sun-kissed aesthetic. The series of summery shots, a blend of luxury and seaside vibes, immediately captured the attention of her followers.

A white bodysuit and a sun-kissed aesthetic

At the heart of this campaign is a striking piece: a white bodysuit with a deep neckline, emphasizing simplicity and contrast. Irina Shayk paired it with large black sunglasses and scarlet lipstick, which added a vibrant pop of color to the overall look. Posing outdoors, Irina Shayk exudes a look that is both understated and assertive, true to her minimalist and graphic style. An appearance that, unsurprisingly, caused a sensation.

Beyond the garments themselves, this campaign evokes a whole atmosphere. Between seaside landscapes and sophisticated outfits, the shoot cultivates a polished aesthetic, typical of major fashion campaigns. This artistic direction perfectly showcases Irina Shayk's ease in front of the camera and confirms her status as a sought-after model for this type of project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

A summer campaign

These images are part of Revolve's summer campaign. Throughout the series, Irina Shayk showcases several trendy summer looks. In one shot, she poses outdoors in a metallic, open-back dress; in another, she's relaxing on the beach. The collection blends high-end fashion with a coastal setting, resulting in a look that is both sunny and decidedly editorial.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, the post triggered a flood of reactions. In the comments, internet users showered Irina Shayk with compliments. "Incredible," "Magnificent supermodel , " "A true queen," were just some of the many admiring messages. All these reactions demonstrate the enduring fascination with Irina Shayk.

With this white bodysuit and this summer campaign, Irina Shayk makes another appearance that is both elegant and polished. She proves once again her sense of style and her ease in front of the camera. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans, who are always eager to see her looks.