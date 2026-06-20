"What's she doing here?": Taylor Swift criticized for attending the Knicks game

Taylor Swift's presence at Game 4 of the NBA Finals did not go unnoticed—and even sparked some criticism. While the American singer-songwriter's appearance delighted many fans, a comment from a commentator, picked up by a microphone left on, reignited a recurring debate: Is Taylor Swift a true Knicks fan?

A much-discussed presence

On June 10, Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs (107-106). She was seated next to her friends Este and Alana Haim, sporting a "Stevie Knicks" t-shirt—a play on words in homage to the American singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. She was among many other celebrities in attendance, including French-American actor Timothée Chalamet, American actor and comedian Ben Stiller, American reality TV personality, businesswoman, and influencer Kylie Jenner, and American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Raja (@omar)

A comment picked up by a microphone

It was Knicks radio commentator Monica McNutt who sparked the controversy. While discussing Taylor Swift's presence on air, she blurted out, seemingly unaware she was on air, "She's not a Knicks fan, get out of here." The clip quickly went viral on social media, dividing users and provoking outrage among Taylor Swift fans. Some even commented, "What's she doing here?"

Unexpected support

Her fans were quick to point out that Taylor Swift has spoken about her Knicks support for years, and that she even owns an old jersey of player Amar'e Stoudemire. More surprisingly, it was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy who came to her defense, criticizing the commentator for targeting Taylor Swift when many other celebrities were also present.

An apology and a broader debate

Faced with the controversy, Monica McNutt issued a mea culpa the very next day. Acknowledging her "mistake," she admitted to being unaware of Taylor Swift's past as a fan. Beyond the anecdote, the episode illustrates a recurring phenomenon: the suspicion surrounding the presence of celebrities—and often women—at sporting events, where they are regularly pressured to prove they are "real" fans.

Initially portrayed as an intruder in a single comment, Taylor Swift ultimately saw her status as a fan confirmed, even in the apologies of her detractor. The controversy quickly subsided, but it likely reveals more about how celebrities are perceived in stadiums than about the singer herself.