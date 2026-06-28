Surrounded by her daughters, Jessica Alba attracts all eyes in the World Cup stands.

Jessica Alba experienced a first with her family. The American actress and businesswoman attended her very first World Cup match, surrounded by her daughters. On Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos from this special day, sporting a relaxed, summery look. This heartwarming outing charmed her followers.

A family outing to the World Cup

Jessica Alba took her seat in the stands of a Los Angeles stadium to watch the match between the United States and Turkey. "Our first World Cup match! Vamos!" she captioned the photo, clearly thrilled. Alongside her daughters and a friend, Jessica Alba soaked up the electric atmosphere of the competition, sharing this festive moment with her loved ones. It was the perfect setting for a fun-filled family outing.

A relaxed, summery look

For the occasion, Jessica Alba opted for a simple yet stylish outfit. She wore a black top, paired with jeans and a white jacket with contrasting stripes, for a sporty, summery look. A "casual chic" look perfectly suited to the stadium atmosphere, true to her effortless sense of style. Her daughters also chose relaxed and bright outfits, in the same summery spirit.

A mother who is in cahoots

Beyond the match itself, it's the close bond between Jessica Alba and her daughters that truly shines through in these photos. A mother of three, the actress rarely shares these kinds of outings with her eldest, Honor, 18, and Haven, 14. This special moment, experienced during such a momentous event as the World Cup, is all the more precious. The smiling, spontaneous photos bear witness to the tenderness that unites Jessica Alba with her daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. In the comments, users praised both Jessica Alba's look and this lovely family moment. Many were touched to see her share this first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience with her daughters. This confirms the affection her fans have for these more intimate moments.

With her appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Jessica Alba made a radiant and touching statement. Balancing a relaxed look, sporting enthusiasm, and family bonding, she proved she knows how to savor these precious moments. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans, who were captivated by this shared moment between mother and daughters.