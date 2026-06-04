At 59, Salma Hayek brings back into the spotlight a pair of trousers that are not universally admired.

At a tennis event at Roland-Garros, Mexican-American-Lebanese actress, director and producer Salma Hayek made a fashion appearance that has since divided opinion on social media.

A very chic tennis evening at Roland-Garros

The couple (Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault) were photographed in the stands at the Paris tournament, watching the match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and the Netherlands' Jesper de Jong. Salma Hayek opted for an off-duty look: a fitted black top with a round neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and subtle contrasting red and green trim at the collar. Her dark hair was styled in natural curls, with a few silver highlights, and she wore angular black sunglasses, a bright red braided leather bag, and chunky black sandals adorned with silver embellishments.

The divisive “pants”: long leather Bermuda shorts

It was another piece that truly captured everyone's attention: long black leather Bermuda shorts, cut just below the knee. This length, somewhere between dress shorts and cropped trousers, immediately sparked debate. Later that evening, Salma Hayek added a black suede newsboy cap, another nod to the current European sportswear-chic trend.

On social media, comments immediately poured in. For some, it offered a touch of European elegance, reminiscent of the most sophisticated Parisian silhouettes. For others, it was an "unflattering" cut, deemed "too long to be chic" and "too short to be flattering." It's worth remembering that women's bodies and appearances should not be subjects of public debate: every woman is free to dress as she pleases, according to her tastes, comfort, and identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLA! USA (@holausa)

A Bermuda shorts trend

Long Bermuda shorts, in particular, have made a strong comeback in recent seasons. Seen on the catwalks and in the streets, they've been adopted by all the influential figures in international fashion, from the Hadid sisters to Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross. This garment, however, remains one of the most debated. Salma Hayek's choice of leather shorts is telling: the material provides the structure the cut needs, and the added value of a garment that's almost like trousers. A European elegance that's both sporty and chic.

From Cannes to Roland-Garros, a month dedicated to chic

Salma Hayek's appearance at Roland-Garros extends a particularly successful French run. A few days earlier, in Cannes, she had distinguished herself at the Kering Women in Motion Awards - her only official appearance of the fortnight - in an asymmetrical blue wrap dress with a wide headband, a discreet tribute to Brigitte Bardot.

With this latest appearance, Salma Hayek proves that "fashion risk" is an essential part of her style. By opting for long black leather Bermuda shorts, she unabashedly embraces a piece that divides opinion—and subtly establishes a signature style that is uniquely her own.