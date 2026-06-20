With her "ripped effect" outfit, Kehlani makes a splash in the desert

Léa Michel
@kehlani / Instagram

American singer, songwriter, and dancer Kehlani shared a series of photos on Instagram taken in the desert, wearing a distressed outfit. The look immediately captivated her followers—the post has already garnered over 500,000 likes.

An outfit with a "ripped effect"

At the heart of this look is a deliberately "distressed" aesthetic, made up of frayed hems and raw edges. Kehlani wore a sleeveless crop top in dark brown with a square neckline, paired with a matching skirt extended by long, tattered strips of fabric, like floating rags. The ensemble has a chic, slightly country, "survival" feel, somewhere between couture and a post-apocalyptic world.

Accessories in the same style

To complete this outfit, Kehlani opted for matching accessories: wide brown bracelets, a statement necklace with tribal influences, and tall brown suede boots. For her beauty look, she wore her hair down and applied makeup in smoky brown tones, perfectly echoing the setting. All these details reinforce the cohesive look of this ensemble, which is presented in an earthy color palette.

A desert landscape

The choice of location was far from random. Photographed in the heart of the desert, Kehlani opted for perfect harmony between her outfit and the surrounding environment, in a palette of browns and sand. "Things could go wrong if we speed down this road..." she captioned the photo, reinforcing the series' mysterious and cinematic atmosphere. In the comments, her fans showered her with praise, lauding "a staging that is both bold and masterful."

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A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

An artist with a distinctive style

This publication confirms Kehlani's penchant for bold aesthetics. Having risen to prominence in the R&B scene and authored several acclaimed albums, she cultivates a free and assertive image, both in her music and her fashion choices. Her public appearances demonstrate a true flair for the dramatic.

With this "ripped" outfit and its desert setting, Kehlani delivers an appearance that straddles the line between fashion and performance art. By opting for a raw aesthetic and a cohesive world, she proves once again that she likes to think outside the box.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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