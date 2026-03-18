At 44, Jessica Alba looks stunning in a shimmering black dress.

Anaëlle G.
@jessicaalba / Instagram

American actress, model and entrepreneur Jessica Alba recently showcased her stunning figure at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a shimmering black dress that revisited the little black dress in a haute couture version.

A sculpting black dress

For the post-Oscars party, Jessica Alba arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a custom-made creation, entirely embroidered with black sequins. The dress, with its straight, strapless bodice, created a sculpted line across the bust before flowing into a column skirt, slit and adorned with 3D feathers at the hem, adding movement with every step. The plunging neckline elongated the silhouette, offering a perfect balance between sophistication and modernity.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Black accessories and a few touches of light

Jessica Alba opted for an all-black look, pairing her dress with pointed-toe pumps and a satin clutch. To contrast with the dark background, she added just the right touch of sparkle: diamond rings and dangling earrings that caught the flashes of the cameras. This minimalist choice of accessories allowed the dress to do all the talking, while simultaneously enhancing the streamlined effect of her silhouette.

A natural beauty treatment

On the beauty front, the "Fantastic Four" star opted for a voluminous blowout with soft curls and a center part, styled by hairstylist Brittney Ryan. Her sun-kissed makeup enhanced her complexion: iridescent eyeshadow, rosy peach cheeks, and glossy lips for a luminous finish.

A coordinated couple's appearance

Although the couple posed separately on the red carpet, her partner, the American actor of Colombian and Mexican descent Danny Ramirez, also opted for black, with a slightly unbuttoned shirt, matching jacket, and sharp suit trousers. Together, they made a chic and perfectly coordinated duo, both understated and very elegant for this key night of awards season.

Between her shimmering black dress, ethereal feathers, and radiant beauty look, Jessica Alba proved that at 44, she has mastered the art of showcasing her figure on the red carpet more than ever. A reimagined black dress, at once elegant, festive, and incredibly flattering.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
On the beach, this former athlete adopts a "Baywatch" look for the series reboot

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

On the beach, this former athlete adopts a "Baywatch" look for the series reboot

On the beach, former American artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne teases the reboot of "Baywatch" with a look inspired...

Pregnant, this actress turns heads in a green dress alongside Margot Robbie.

Pregnant Australian actress and model Samara Weaving turned heads at the premiere of "Ready or Not 2: Here...

"Darker hair suits her better": at 52, Heidi Klum opts for a sculpting dress

German-American model, presenter and actress Heidi Klum dazzled on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a sculpting gold...

"An unacceptable experience": Actress jostled during the Oscars ceremony

American singer-songwriter, actress and director Teyana Taylor, a 2026 Oscar nominee, was jostled by a security guard during...

Kim Kardashian shares a rare photo of herself as a teenager, and internet users react.

American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian recently surprised her fans on Instagram by sharing a photo from...

Actress Zendaya responds to marriage rumors with an unexpected video

For several weeks, rumors of a marriage between Zendaya and Tom Holland have been circulating widely on social...