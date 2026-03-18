At 44, Jessica Alba looks stunning in a shimmering black dress.

American actress, model and entrepreneur Jessica Alba recently showcased her stunning figure at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a shimmering black dress that revisited the little black dress in a haute couture version.

A sculpting black dress

For the post-Oscars party, Jessica Alba arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a custom-made creation, entirely embroidered with black sequins. The dress, with its straight, strapless bodice, created a sculpted line across the bust before flowing into a column skirt, slit and adorned with 3D feathers at the hem, adding movement with every step. The plunging neckline elongated the silhouette, offering a perfect balance between sophistication and modernity.

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Black accessories and a few touches of light

Jessica Alba opted for an all-black look, pairing her dress with pointed-toe pumps and a satin clutch. To contrast with the dark background, she added just the right touch of sparkle: diamond rings and dangling earrings that caught the flashes of the cameras. This minimalist choice of accessories allowed the dress to do all the talking, while simultaneously enhancing the streamlined effect of her silhouette.

A natural beauty treatment

On the beauty front, the "Fantastic Four" star opted for a voluminous blowout with soft curls and a center part, styled by hairstylist Brittney Ryan. Her sun-kissed makeup enhanced her complexion: iridescent eyeshadow, rosy peach cheeks, and glossy lips for a luminous finish.

A coordinated couple's appearance

Although the couple posed separately on the red carpet, her partner, the American actor of Colombian and Mexican descent Danny Ramirez, also opted for black, with a slightly unbuttoned shirt, matching jacket, and sharp suit trousers. Together, they made a chic and perfectly coordinated duo, both understated and very elegant for this key night of awards season.

Between her shimmering black dress, ethereal feathers, and radiant beauty look, Jessica Alba proved that at 44, she has mastered the art of showcasing her figure on the red carpet more than ever. A reimagined black dress, at once elegant, festive, and incredibly flattering.