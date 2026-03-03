Faced with criticism about her appearance, this "Bridgerton" actress responds with confidence

Nicola Coughlan, star of "Bridgerton," rejects reductive labels about her body and proclaims her radiant self-confidence. The Irish actress deconstructs toxic standards, explaining that focusing on her appearance is "reductive and boring," preferring to celebrate her work and her body as it is.

"Plus-size heroine": a label?

In an interview with TIME , a leading American news magazine, Nicola Coughlan expressed her hurt by the term "plus-size heroine" used after her role in season 3 of "Bridgerton." "I'm a few sizes smaller than the average woman in the UK, and I'm seen as a plus-size heroine. Making my physique the main focus is reductive and annoying," she lamented.

A powerful body-positive message

The actress, who worked hard on the series, can't stand the comments focusing on her body: "I barely saw my family and friends, and all people talked about was my appearance… I don't take that as a compliment." She challenged them: "And if I lost a lot of weight for a role, you wouldn't like me anymore? That's insane and insulting." This powerful response illustrates her unwavering confidence in the face of body shaming.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan reminds us that an actress's beauty isn't measured by clothing sizes, but by talent, charisma, and authenticity. Her message encourages all women to reject snap judgments and love themselves as they are, without excuses or justifications.

An actress who inspires with her confidence

Her candor resonates: by stating that her body is not a public debate, she opens up space to talk about her art. Nicola Coughlan proves that true strength lies in self-acceptance and the rejection of narrow-minded norms, inspiring thousands of fans to embrace their uniqueness without worrying about what others think.

With this body-positive statement, Nicola Coughlan transforms criticism into a manifesto of empowerment. Proud of her body and her journey, she demonstrates that at 37, self-confidence is the best response to body shaming. A powerful message: judging a woman based on her appearance means missing her true light.