With this dress with metallic highlights, actress Eva Longoria creates a memorable look

For the opening of the new David Geffen galleries at LACMA in Los Angeles, Eva Longoria chose a look that certainly turned heads. Her shimmering, metallic-hued dress made a lasting impression that evening.

A historic evening for LACMA

On April 16, 2026, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) celebrated the opening of its new David Geffen Galleries, a nearly $724 million project completed after six years of construction.

For the occasion, a host of celebrities gathered, including Greek-American actor, director, screenwriter, and film producer Tom Hanks and Greek-American actress, producer, and singer Rita Wilson, American actress and film producer Sharon Stone, American businesswoman Paris Hilton, German-American model and television personality Heidi Klum, American pianist and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, and American director, producer, and screenwriter George Lucas. All this took place against a backdrop of art and elegance in the newly renovated museum spaces.

A lilac sequined dress that captured all the light

Eva Longoria opted for a strapless dress entirely embroidered with lilac sequins, its frayed hem extending to the floor. The sequined neckline flowed seamlessly down the bodice and into the skirt, creating a luminous, 360-degree silhouette. Observers felt the look would be perfectly at home on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, given its dazzling brilliance.

The actress completed her outfit with a diamond necklace forming a sparkling collar around her neck, and caramel-colored platform pumps that revealed a red pedicure. Her makeup was intentionally understated—natural blush, pink lips, and smoky eyeliner—to let the outfit take center stage.

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A place full of meaning for Eva Longoria

LACMA holds a special place for Eva Longoria: it's where she met her husband, José Bastón, in 2013. The couple is preparing to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on May 21st. José Bastón was by her side for the evening, dressed in a black suit over a white shirt with silver buttons and a bow tie.

Far from being confined to the red carpet, Eva Longoria is currently working on producing and directing a Netflix comedy titled "The Fifth Wheel." This project confirms that the actress is taking on a variety of roles—and memorable looks.