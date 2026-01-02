Search here...

Celine Dion breaks her silence with a moving New Year's message

Fabienne Ba.
Celine Dion broke a long silence on social media on December 31, 2025 with an emotional video to welcome 2026. Dressed in a white coat and a sparkling sequined top, the singer appears radiant, sending her wishes in English, subtitled in French.

A universal message of health and peace

"May this year bring you health, happiness, and peace in your hearts," she said emotionally. She continued gently, "I hope you find pleasure in the little things, strength in difficult times, and joy in memories with your loved ones."

An unbroken bond with his fans

Touched by the many messages of support she has received in recent months, Céline Dion hasn't forgotten her fans: "Thank you for keeping me in your hearts, you are always in mine." She concludes her message tenderly: "From my family to yours, I wish you a happy new year. Big kisses!"

Between humor and memorable moments

A few days earlier, the artist had surprised her followers by dressing up as the Grinch for Christmas 2025, performing "All By Myself" with self-deprecating humor. Her last public appearance was at the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she moved spectators with a rendition of "Hymne à l'amour" (Hymn to Love). Despite her artistic hiatus, which began in 2022 due to stiffness, Céline Dion is thus maintaining a connection with her fans.

A wave of support and admiration

The video quickly generated millions of views and reactions. Fans praised her strength: "Queen! Your courage inspires us." Celebrities also expressed their affection for her. For many, Céline embodies a symbol of hope for people living with chronic illnesses.

A year dedicated to love

Mother of René-Charles (24) and twins Eddy and Nelson (15), Céline speaks of her family as her source of light. While no return to the stage has been announced yet, her message radiates serenity and optimism, suggesting a gentle year focused on what truly matters.

Through this message, Céline Dion reminds us that, even in times of hardship, kindness and sharing remain essential. Without promises or spectacular announcements, she offers her fans what she holds most dear: her voice, her sensitivity, and a message of universal hope.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
