Search here...

Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci, lights up the catwalk in a gold dress at Fashion Week

Léa Michel
@devacassel/Instagram

Dazzling and confident in her style, the French-Italian model and actress Deva Cassel, daughter of Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci and French-Brazilian actor, director, and producer Vincent Cassel, once again stole the show. At the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show, she caused a sensation in a sumptuous gold gown, worthy of a modern-day fairytale.

A suspended moment at the Palais de Chaillot

It was in the spectacular setting of the Palais de Chaillot in Paris that Deva Cassel graced the catwalk, perfectly embodying the timeless elegance so dear to the Lebanese fashion house. Her enchanting gown, entirely hand-embroidered, was distinguished by a top of gold sequins fading to silver, evoking the meeting of the Sun and the Moon. The beige fabric, light as a breath, rippled with each step, offering a visual ballet of light and movement.

Her long, slightly wavy black hair framed her face, enhancing her magnetic aura. The captivated audience had eyes only for this appearance of almost cinematic beauty – a clear inheritance from her famous mother, Monica Bellucci, but with her own unique touch.

The new muse of the catwalks

Since her debut in 2020 as the face of Dolce & Gabbana's Dolce Shine fragrance, Deva Cassel has established herself as one of the leading figures of the new generation of models. At just 21 years old, she walks the runway for the biggest fashion houses—Jacquemus, Courrèges, Coperni, and now several times for Elie Saab, whose style she seems to embody perfectly with her natural poetry.

In October 2025, she had already opened the Lebanese fashion house's show in a strikingly chic khaki ensemble, then in a python top. This time, in her ethereal gold dress, she takes another step in her rise to stardom, confirming her talent and unique charisma.

A sublime legacy

Being the daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel inevitably attracts the spotlight. Deva Cassel, by forging her own path in fashion, manages to find a balance between heritage and independence. While she shares her mother's Mediterranean elegance and mesmerizing gaze, she adds a modern, almost spiritual energy that appeals to both designers and the public.

In the gilded halls of the Palais de Chaillot, Deva Cassel didn't just walk the runway—she embodied grace and artistic transmission. In a gold Elie Saab gown, the daughter of the iconic French film couple proved that she wasn't simply "the daughter of," but a muse in her own right, ready to write her own story in the spotlight.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Suspected of having undergone cosmetic surgery, this model responds firmly

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Suspected of having undergone cosmetic surgery, this model responds firmly

Amelia Gray, model and daughter of American actress Lisa Rinna, recently faced accusations of multiple plastic surgeries leveled...

Dakota Johnson makes a statement at Paris Fashion Week in a "pantless" look

American actress, producer, and model Dakota Johnson reinvented 1970s bohemian maximalism by going pantless at the Valentino Haute...

"Another big belly": Rihanna confronted with persistent criticism from "haters"

Recently in Paris, Rihanna didn't just make a "fashion statement": her postpartum belly once again became the favorite...

In a sparkling outfit, this singer made a striking appearance.

South African pop star Tyla continues to make waves, this time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon....

"One year already": Gisele Bündchen talks about her daily life as a mother of three

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is sharing a year of tenderness with her third child through family photos recently...

Dressed casually, this Indian actress impresses with her radiant skin

Indian actress, singer, producer, writer, and model Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo on Instagram that has taken...

© 2025 The Body Optimist