Why is the muscular figure of this prima ballerina so fascinating?

Fabienne Ba.
@otimabuse / Instagram

South African dancer and choreographer Oti Mabuse made a striking impression at the 2026 Olivier Awards with a silhouette accentuated by a structured dress. Her presence on the red carpet underscored the evolving representation of the body in dance and performing arts.

A notable appearance at the 2026 Olivier Awards

Oti Mabuse attended the Olivier Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall, an annual ceremony celebrating British theatre productions and artists. For the event, she chose a short, orange, corset-style dress with a defined structure and sculptural neckline. The fitted cut accentuated her toned physique. The Olivier Awards, established in 1976, are a major event on the British cultural calendar, bringing together leading figures from theatre, dance, and entertainment.

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A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

An evolution of aesthetic representations

Over the years, the aesthetic standards associated with dance and performance have evolved, allowing for greater diversity in body types. The athletic physique is now perceived as compatible with an "elegant and expressive image." Public appearances by renowned dancers contribute to this evolution, showcasing figures that reflect the physical reality of their artistic practice. This evolution is part of a broader context in which performance and physical ability are increasingly recognized as essential elements of artistic expression.

Ultimately, Oti Mabuse's appearance at the 2026 Olivier Awards perfectly illustrates the transformation of aesthetic codes in the world of dance and entertainment. By highlighting a physique that is at once muscular, expressive, and elegant, she contributes to redefining beauty standards, which are now more firmly rooted in physical reality and artistic performance.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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