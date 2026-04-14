At 60, actress Elizabeth Hurley poses in a beach outfit inspired by the sea.

Fabienne Ba.
@elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley has shared new photos taken by the sea, showcasing a beach outfit inspired by the marine world. This appearance illustrates her continued commitment to the world of beachwear, which she has been developing for several years.

An outfit inspired by nautical style

In images posted on Instagram, Elizabeth Hurley appears wearing a two-piece outfit featuring blue and white stripes, a combination frequently associated with nautical themes. This iconic pattern evokes the visual references to the maritime world, regularly present in summer collections. The actress completes her outfit with aviator-style sunglasses. This look highlights a classic approach to beachwear, where the stripes suggest a direct connection to the seaside.

A piece from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach

The outfit worn by Elizabeth Hurley is from her brand "Elizabeth Hurley Beach," launched in 2005. The line offers beachwear, with designs regularly showcased by the actress herself on her social media. The featured piece is the Panama model, characterized by its clean lines and adjustable ties.

Elizabeth Hurley frequently shares images related to her collections, contributing to the visibility of her brand among an international audience. Her posts showcase various designs worn in natural environments, particularly by the sea or outdoors.

Nautical inspiration, a classic of summer fashion

Blue and white stripes are a motif regularly associated with spring/summer collections. Inspired by sailor uniforms, they have become a symbol of beach aesthetics and continue to be reinterpreted in numerous contemporary designs. This visual reference is part of a stylistic tradition where the simplicity of the patterns contributes to the overall elegance of an outfit.

With this beach outfit inspired by the nautical spirit, Elizabeth Hurley reaffirms her commitment to a timeless summer aesthetic. The piece, from her own label, maintains a visual continuity centered on classic inspirations adapted for the season.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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