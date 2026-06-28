Will Smith shares a rare moment with Jada Pinkett Smith and their daughter Willow

The Smith family made a rare public appearance in Paris. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their daughter Willow reunited in the French capital to support one of their own at a fashion event.

A very noticeable appearance in Paris

It was during Paris Fashion Week that Will Smith and his family caused a sensation. The American actor traveled to the French capital accompanied by Jada Pinkett Smith, the mother of his younger children, and their daughter Willow. Their presence was all the more noteworthy given the Smith family's rare public appearances. As with every media appearance by the family, photographers were out in force to capture this unusual family outing.

A specific reason for this gathering

Beyond their mere presence in Paris, this collective appearance of the Smiths served a very specific purpose. Will, Jada, and Willow had come to support Jaden Smith, son of the famous American couple, on the occasion of his first major public appearance as menswear creative director of Christian Louboutin. A significant appointment in the young man's career, marking an important milestone in his journey within the fashion industry. Jaden Smith, who pursues a career in music, film, and now fashion, fully embodies this new generation of multi-talented designers.

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An extended family on the red carpet

For this occasion, support for Jaden Smith didn't just come from his parents and his sister Willow. The young man could also count on the presence of his maternal grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as well as that of his half-brother Trey, Will Smith's eldest son from a previous marriage. This multi-generational show of support illustrates the strong family bond the Smiths display, who never miss each other's major professional events.

Their last group appearance was in 2024

To appreciate the exceptional nature of this collective appearance, it's worth remembering that the last full public appearance of the Smith family was in May 2024, for the release of the film "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Furthermore, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of the most high-profile couples in the American entertainment industry. Married since 1997, they have built a family over the years while each pursuing their own successful careers.

It was in 2023 that the couple's personal story took a major turn in the media. During a widely discussed interview, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that the couple had officially separated since 2016, though they were not legally divorced. Both celebrities have repeatedly emphasized their desire to maintain family unity around their two children, despite the evolution of their personal relationship.

With his Parisian appearance alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow, and the rest of the family, Will Smith delivered one of the most striking family images of the year. Beyond the mere "fashion event," this collective presence illustrates the cohesion of a family that, despite its personal changes, remains visibly united around its children.