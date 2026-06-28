Olivia Wilde is reviving the trend of "Victorian" inspired dresses

Irish-American actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Olivia Wilde once again demonstrated her flair for the red carpet. She made a splash at the premiere of her film "The Invite," wearing a Victorian-inspired Saint Laurent gown that perfectly embodies one of the major fashion trends of the moment.

A highly anticipated appearance at the DGA Theater

Olivia Wilde made one of her most memorable appearances of the year at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles. She was there to present her new feature film, "The Invite," which she co-wrote, directed, and stars in. On the red carpet, she posed alongside her co-stars: American actor Seth Rogen, Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, and American actor Edward Norton. This collective presence helped transform the screening into a true event, attracting the attention of photographers and fans alike.

A Saint Laurent dress with a Victorian character

The central element of this appearance is undoubtedly her dress, designed by Saint Laurent. The entirely black piece plays on particularly striking aesthetic references: voluminous, puffed sleeves, a multi-tiered skirt, a deep V-neck, and a waist emphasized by a dramatic cutout. The silhouette directly evokes the codes of Victorian-era dresses, traditionally characterized by architectural construction and volume at the shoulders. This stylistic approach reflects the French fashion house's commitment to strong pieces, capable of conveying a true visual narrative through their construction alone.

Karla Welch, long-time stylistic partner

This appearance was orchestrated by stylist Karla Welch, a longtime collaborator of Olivia Wilde. The renowned stylist, who also works with numerous other Hollywood actresses including Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson, is known for her rejection of conventional silhouettes. Her signature style, both architectural and feminist, is clearly evident in the choice of this Saint Laurent dress—which blends historical references with a decidedly contemporary cut. This approach confirms the quality of the collaboration between the two women, which has already resulted in several of Olivia Wilde's most memorable appearances in recent years.

Emerald jewelry to complete the look

To complement this spectacular dress, Olivia Wilde opted for particularly precious jewelry. She wore a set by Hanut Singh, an Indian designer renowned for his ornamental pieces inspired by Art Deco and Oriental styles. This included dangling earrings adorned with dazzling emeralds, as well as a matching ring also set with the same precious stone. The deep green of the emeralds provided a striking contrast to the black of the dress, in a carefully considered interplay of colors. This approach demonstrates the attention paid to every detail of the silhouette, perfectly in keeping with the desired ceremonial atmosphere.

A sleek updo to let the dress speak for itself

As for her hairstyle, Olivia Wilde opted for understated elegance. She sported a sleek, meticulously structured chignon that completely framed her face. This hairstyle, both stylish and practical, allowed her dress and jewelry to take center stage. This approach aligns with a key principle of red carpet appearances: when the outfit is striking, the hairstyle should complement it without overshadowing it. The sleek chignon, now a staple of contemporary Hollywood appearances, also plays on historical references that echo the Victorian inspiration of the dress.

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A decidedly current fashion trend

With this appearance, Olivia Wilde fully embraces one of the major fashion trends of the moment: the return of historical, and particularly Victorian, inspirations to contemporary silhouettes. High collars, voluminous sleeves, black lace, architectural silhouettes: all elements that characterized 19th-century dresses and that designers are now reinterpreting.

With her Victorian-inspired Saint Laurent gown, emerald jewelry, and sleek chignon, Olivia Wilde made a truly striking appearance at the DGA Theater. Beyond the look, it was a complete artistic project and a moving tribute to the American actress, director, and producer Diane Keaton that Olivia Wilde shared with her fans. It's a demonstration that, in the world of cinema as in fashion, some red carpet appearances transcend mere "stylistic displays" to become genuine personal narratives.