Search here...

With her short hair, Selena Gomez causes a sensation with a "Marilyn Monroe" look

Léa Michel
@selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez has once again captivated the internet. The American singer-songwriter, actress, producer, and entrepreneur recently shared a series of photos on Instagram accompanied by a simple comment: "Short series 💇‍♀️". A brief message, but enough to trigger an avalanche of enthusiastic reactions.

A retro, Hollywood look

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer shows off her new short haircut. In the photos, Selena appears simply wrapped in a white towel, revealing her retro bob with bangs, clearly inspired by Marilyn Monroe. Slightly curled brown locks, a touch of pink blush, and an elegant lipstick complete the look.

This "Old Hollywood" style is no accident. Selena Gomez had already begun this transformation at the 2026 Golden Globes in early January. She looked stunning in a black velvet Chanel gown adorned with white feather and silk flowers. A spectacular creation, requiring over 300 hours of work, it embodied all the elegance of classic Hollywood. This new series of photos follows the same inspiration: a clear homage to the film icons of the 1950s, from Marilyn Monroe to Dorothy Dandridge.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A true fashion icon

For several months now, Selena Gomez has been experimenting more with her image. Last December, she already shone in a sparkly, fringed disco dress by Dôen, photographed by her stylist Erin Walsh. Walsh, who also serves as a fashion advisor to American actress Anne Hathaway and Indian-American actress, screenwriter, and producer Mindy Kaling, has successfully evolved the singer's style towards a chic, retro, and romantic aesthetic.

This new chapter also seems to reflect Selena Gomez's newfound equilibrium, having married producer Benny Blanco in the fall of 2025. The very private couple rarely shares glimpses of their personal lives, but they don't hide their close bond. Between a peaceful love life and artistic fulfillment, Selena seems to have found the formula for happiness.

With this short haircut inspired by the divas of old Hollywood, Selena Gomez confirms her status as a contemporary icon: elegant and profoundly authentic. More than just a hair transformation, her new look illustrates a woman who is fully embracing herself—a blend of nostalgia and renewal.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"It's a disgrace": This singer's outfit sparks a wave of criticism

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"It's a disgrace": This singer's outfit sparks a wave of criticism

After an 18-year absence, Hilary Duff made her grand return to the stage on January 19, 2026, in...

With her "atypical" look, this skater is redefining the codes of sports fashion

American figure skater Alysa Liu, silver medalist at the 2026 US Championships, is captivating audiences far beyond the...

At 58, Nicole Kidman shows off her natural hair and her curls are causing a sensation

Australian-American actress, producer, and director Nicole Kidman proves once again that she is a timeless icon. She recently...

"Still at the top": at 55, she imposes her uncompromising style

A true icon of the 90s, former American model, actress, and producer Heather Graham recently wished her followers...

At 53, singer Vanessa Paradis marks the return of an unexpected trend.

French singer, actress, and model Vanessa Paradis is bringing back a trend many thought was reserved for women...

Without makeup and in pajamas, Lindsay Lohan sparks reactions online

Far from the red carpets and photographers' flashes, Lindsay Lohan chose to start the week off gently. On...

© 2025 The Body Optimist