With her short hair, Selena Gomez causes a sensation with a "Marilyn Monroe" look

Selena Gomez has once again captivated the internet. The American singer-songwriter, actress, producer, and entrepreneur recently shared a series of photos on Instagram accompanied by a simple comment: "Short series 💇‍♀️". A brief message, but enough to trigger an avalanche of enthusiastic reactions.

A retro, Hollywood look

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer shows off her new short haircut. In the photos, Selena appears simply wrapped in a white towel, revealing her retro bob with bangs, clearly inspired by Marilyn Monroe. Slightly curled brown locks, a touch of pink blush, and an elegant lipstick complete the look.

This "Old Hollywood" style is no accident. Selena Gomez had already begun this transformation at the 2026 Golden Globes in early January. She looked stunning in a black velvet Chanel gown adorned with white feather and silk flowers. A spectacular creation, requiring over 300 hours of work, it embodied all the elegance of classic Hollywood. This new series of photos follows the same inspiration: a clear homage to the film icons of the 1950s, from Marilyn Monroe to Dorothy Dandridge.

A true fashion icon

For several months now, Selena Gomez has been experimenting more with her image. Last December, she already shone in a sparkly, fringed disco dress by Dôen, photographed by her stylist Erin Walsh. Walsh, who also serves as a fashion advisor to American actress Anne Hathaway and Indian-American actress, screenwriter, and producer Mindy Kaling, has successfully evolved the singer's style towards a chic, retro, and romantic aesthetic.

This new chapter also seems to reflect Selena Gomez's newfound equilibrium, having married producer Benny Blanco in the fall of 2025. The very private couple rarely shares glimpses of their personal lives, but they don't hide their close bond. Between a peaceful love life and artistic fulfillment, Selena seems to have found the formula for happiness.

With this short haircut inspired by the divas of old Hollywood, Selena Gomez confirms her status as a contemporary icon: elegant and profoundly authentic. More than just a hair transformation, her new look illustrates a woman who is fully embracing herself—a blend of nostalgia and renewal.